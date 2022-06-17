"I realize I'm on a really good streak right now of Game 6s; I don't know how long that will last" - Klay Thompson on his "Game 6 Klay" moniker ahead of facing Boston Celtics, gets further adulation from Steph Curry

Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors can close out the NBA Finals and win their 4th championship in 8 years by defeating the Boston Celtics.

It could be a golden moment for the Warriors' sharpshooter to shine, like he has done in the past. After all, it is Game 6 and Klay Thompson is known as "Game 6 Klay", and perhaps rightly so.

Golden State Warriors @warriors Gotta rep the fam.



Jordan Poole 🤝 Klay Thompson Gotta rep the fam.Jordan Poole 🤝 Klay Thompson https://t.co/ZkGdNWOQVA

When Klay Thompson struggles, he reportedly logs onto YouTube and searches "Game 6 Klay" to watch his highlights, and yes - there are plenty of them.

The key moments and how it all started for Klay Thompson

It was May 13th, in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals vs. the Memphis Grizzlies in 2022, where Klay Thompson tallied a game-high-tying 30 points, connecting on 8 three-pointers.

Charlie Cummings @klaytheist11 Klay Thompson kept the Dubs offense alive at times with some timely jumpers, including this funky one-footed runner over Timelord Klay Thompson kept the Dubs offense alive at times with some timely jumpers, including this funky one-footed runner over Timelord https://t.co/HyBa5H3KuI

It was Game 6 in 2016 against the Oklahoma City Thunder when it all started. He scored a playoff career-high 41 points, which is still his highest-scoring total ever in the playoffs.

“I realize I'm on a really good streak right now of Game 6s. I don't know how long that will last. Hopefully, obviously tomorrow”, said Thompson.

Klay Thompson further added - “It's obviously a nickname I earned. I want to live up to it. At the same time, I don't want to go in there and play "hero ball". I'm just going to be in there and be myself, do what I've been doing the last few games. I know that will allow us to be successful.”

Fellow Splash Brother Steph Curry chimes in

“Game 6 Klay, I don't know how he's been able to do it. Just his personality, no moment is too big for him in terms of hooping, enjoying himself, embracing hostile crowds, or if we're at home enjoying the home atmosphere”, said Golden State Warriors' point man Steph Curry about his Splash Brother.

Steph Curry continued praising his teammate's ability to turn it up -

“Obviously, the OKC game is the one at the top of the list in terms of how much that meant individually and for us as a team to come back in that series. He has a knack for those type of big moments. Just so happened to be Game 6. And he has another opportunity to add to that tale.”

The tale is incredible. In Klay Thompson's playoff career, he is averaging 20.6 points (.446 FG%, .495 3P%), 4.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists per game in 12 Game 6s.

Thompson has scored at least 25 points in 6 of the last 7 Game 6s he has played in (in that 7-game span, he is averaging 28.1 PPG).

NBA Muse @NBAMuse24 Klay Thompson's Greatest Game 6 Performances



Game 6 vs Thunder - 41 PTS, 4 REB, 1 STL on 45% FG and 61% 3PT



Game 6 vs Rockets - 35 PTS, 6 REB, 4 STL, on 56% FG and 64% 3PT



Game 6 vs Grizzlies - 30 PTS, 8 REB, 3 BLK on 50% FG and 57% 3PT



Game 6 Klay!!!! Klay Thompson's Greatest Game 6 Performances Game 6 vs Thunder - 41 PTS, 4 REB, 1 STL on 45% FG and 61% 3PTGame 6 vs Rockets - 35 PTS, 6 REB, 4 STL, on 56% FG and 64% 3PTGame 6 vs Grizzlies - 30 PTS, 8 REB, 3 BLK on 50% FG and 57% 3PTGame 6 Klay!!!! https://t.co/C8MCRZazKD

“I would like to have a big night and win the game. It doesn't matter what any of us do individually. The main goal is just to win one game”, Klay Thompson spoke of his plans for Game 6 in Boston.

Thompson continued - “I don't want to put any extra pressure on myself to live up to my name. I just want to go out there and play free, trust my teammates. And I know great things will happen if I do those two things.”

Coach Steve Kerr opens up ahead of Game 6 against Boston Celtics

“I don't really know what to make of it, nor do I even take the time to think about it. It has nothing to do with us. Has nothing to do with strategy. It just has to do with Klay”, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said of Thompson’s performances in Game 6s.

Kerr further added - “He's got a killer instinct. He's really talented. I don't even give it any thought.”

“Try not to say, I'm going to score this many points, I'm going to lock this player up. As long as you control what you can control, and that's the effort and the focus factors, it's going to be a good night for us”, Thompson said.

Thompson, who went to YouTube earlier in the Finals to help provide a spark for himself would love to add to his legendary Game 6 highlight reel, especially after what he’s been through in the last two years with 2 major injuries.

Odell Beckham Jr @obj For someone whose been thru what I’ve been thru, U can’t help but truly want @KlayThompson to win this n get another ring and MVP. Thank u for inspiring frfr! Every minute of pain and suffering was all for this. U motivated me, just wanted to say I appreciate u 11 For someone whose been thru what I’ve been thru, U can’t help but truly want @KlayThompson to win this n get another ring and MVP. Thank u for inspiring frfr! Every minute of pain and suffering was all for this. U motivated me, just wanted to say I appreciate u 11

Surely, it would be the ultimate redemption and return to glory story for the Splash Brother.

