Klay Thompson reps 49ers in style with Kristin Juszczyk's exclusive jacket before Warriors-Lakers clash

Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors wore Kristin Juszczyk's exclusive jacket on Saturday. The six-foot-six shooting guard donned the red jacket designed by Juszczyk before heading for the LA Lakers clash.

The Warriors tweeted a short video of Klay arriving at the parking lot of the Chase Center on a bike, rocking the San Francisco 49ers jacket. He favored the 49ers ahead of the NFC Championship Game against the Detroit Lions.

Klay Thompson took a moment to share his excitement and showed the Warriors' logo on the shoulder side of the jacke. He was heard saying:

"Niner gang! Y'all know what time it is. Niner Faithful. Look at this! Little nice collab. Dubs-Niners. C'mon now."

The jacket rose to fame when Kristin Juszczyk, best known as the wife of NFL star Kye Juszczyk, created a jacket that caught the attention of the celebrated pop star Taylor Swift.

It got major recognition when Swift attended the Kansas City Chiefs' Wildcard playoff game in the custom Kristin Juszczyk jersey puffer coat, which also had the name and jersey number of her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Earlier, Kristin shared an Instagram story after she was done giving the final touch to the Thompson jacket. She shared a short video showing off the jacket put on the mannequin.

Stars arrived in style at the Warriors-Lakers game ft. Klay Thompson

The Warriors-Lakers game saw a couple of more stars hitting the ground along with Klay Thompson. His fellow teammate Stuph Curry arrived in a teal shirt with a white inner.

Curry complemented his look with a pair of blue denims and platform black shoes. He also had a luxury watch on his wrist as he headed for the matchup along with his star partner Klay Thompson.

Stars from the Lakers' side also stood out. Two of their big-name players, LeBron James and Jarred Vanderbilt, had the perfect look for the game. Bron wore a denim jacket and paired it with a unique Minecraft-style pant. It has pixelated graphics, and he carried a matching handbag as well.

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt rocked black denim quarter pants along with a white shirt. He had a half-gray sweater over the shirt to complete the look. Jarred also had an LV suitcase and a side bag on his way to the locker room.

