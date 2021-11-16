Klay Thompson return update: Golden State Warriors star is reportedly in "good shape" and is 5-6 weeks away from his return

The Golden State Warriors have had a blistering start to the 2021-22 NBA season. They have won 11 of the 13 games they have played so far while being ranked in the top three for both offensive and defensive ratings. The fact that the Warriors achieved this without the services of Klay Thompson makes the All-Star's return a scary prospect for the rest of the league.

The Golden State Warriors comfortably sit at the top of the Western Conference after a string of amazing performances. Stephen Curry was in MVP mode early in the season, and the Warriors have also received surprise contributions from the likes of Damion Lee and Jordan Poole.

Steve Kerr will hope that Klay Thompson comes back healthy and fit to join a Warriors offense that seems to be firing on all cylinders.

According to a report from Jordan Schultz, Klay Thompson is making steady progress and is five to six weeks away from making his much-anticipated return to the court. The Golden State Warriors expect the five-time All-Star to make his debut before their Christmas day game against the Phoenix Suns.

Schultz reported:

"Klay Thompson is making 'steady progress' and is 5-6 weeks away from his long-anticipated return (reporting from Saturday). I’m told Klay is in 'great shape' and close to playing 5s, which is paramount to him being cleared. The 11-2 Warriors play at the Suns on Christmas Day, although a source says their preference is for the five-time All-Star to make his debut before then, at home."

The Golden State Warriors have one of the best opportunities to get back to the NBA Finals, with other contenders in the Western Conference, such as the LA Lakers, looking a bit shaky.

Can Klay Thompson come back healthy and lead the Golden State Warriors to the NBA Finals?

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson is reportedly five to six weeks away from making his much-anticipated return to the court

Prior to getting injured, Klay Thompson was arguably the best shooting guard in the NBA. He was capable of altering the course of any game with his supreme off-the-ball movement, mind-numbing shooting ability and elite defense.

The Warriors will require Thompson's defensive ability and red-hot shooting to make a deep run in a loaded Western Conference that features teams like the LA Lakers, Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz. Each of those teams has elite guards who are capable of dominating the game on their own with their offensive prowess.

Optimistic Warriors Fan @GoIdenState Klay Thompson highlights cause i miss watching him hoop 🔥 Klay Thompson highlights cause i miss watching him hoop 🔥 https://t.co/E1AI2ErgEz

ALSO READ Article Continues below

With Stephen Curry in MVP mode and Klay Thompson returning as early as December, the Golden State Warriors are primed to make a great run in the post-season. Don't be surprised if you see the Warriors back in the NBA Finals like they never left.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh