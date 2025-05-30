Klay Thompson's dad Mychal Thompson reveals death of beloved pet and family member, Rocco

Klay Thompson's beloved dog, Rocco, died last weekend after being with the four-time NBA champion for 13 years. Klay's dad, Mychal Thompson, shared the news on Wednesday's episode of ESPN LA's sports radio show, "Mason & Ireland."

"As Mase and Ireland always say, when someone dear has departed, 'Hail fellow well met,'" Mychal said. "We had to put Rocco, Klay's dog, down over the weekend."

Mychal shared that Rocco was put down on Saturday, insisting that "it was time."

"We were all sad, but Rocco had a great, long life. So today's game is dedicated to the memory of our servicemen and women and to Rocco," Mychal said.

No formal announcement has been made by Klay Thompson regarding Rocco's death so far. The English bulldog has been with Thompson since his rookie year in 2011, and they were considered to be inseparable, with Klay often referring to Rocco as his "son."

"My first memory of Rocco is picking him up from the breeder at the time in the valley. And he was just a little puppy," Thompson told the NBA website last year. "Now, he's a big, all grown bulldog and great companion. He loves me unconditionally, and I feel the same about him.

"He's great for my emotional states, and he just calms me down every time we hang out."

As Klay Thompson rose to stardom, so did his dog, becoming a fan favourite at the Golden State Warriors. Rocco also boasted an Instagram following of over 61k followers.

Klay Thompson's father Mychal Thompson blown away by final 4 teams in 2025 NBA title chase

Earlier this month, Klay Thompson's dad, Mychal Thompson, was stunned by the four teams that made the conference finals this season. Mychal shared his astonishment on X, formerly Twitter, as he highlighted that the Indiana Pacers, OKC Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves have yet to win a championship, while the New York Knicks have not won it for over half a century.

"The NBA Final 4... 3 teams that NEVER won and 1 team that ain't won in 52 YEARS...YIKES!!" Mychal tweeted.

Mychal Thompson's post is only partially true, as the Thunder won an NBA championship in 1979, when they were still known as the Seattle Supersonics. However, they have not clinched a title since moving to Oklahoma and changing their name to the Thunder.

Even the Indiana Pacers have won a title before, when they were still in the ABA. The Pacers won three titles in the ABA - first in 1970 and then back-to-back championships in '72 and '73.

