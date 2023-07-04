Klay Thompson's question about the White House visit left Draymond Green and others stunned -"He's in his own world"

Draymond Green and a few of his former Golden State Warriors teammates were stunned by Klay Thompson's behavior before their first White House visit. Thompson is one of the most comical off-court personalities.

From his boating expeditions to petty comebacks while trash-talking, Thompson is unparalleled when it comes to some of the most unusual traits. One such thing Green reflected on is Klay living in his own world.

Green shared a hilarious story during an appearance on fellow NBA player Paul George's podcast recently back when they were preparing for their first White House visit, saying:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Klay, I think one of the things that I enjoy the most, and we get great laughs out of is, like I said, we all sit at this table together. Like David Lee used to sit at the table...

"We're all sitting at the table, and we're talking about the White House visit... 35-minute conversation... 10 minutes after the conversation (Klay says), 'Hey guys, y'all we're going to the White House Right?'

"We looked at each other, we're like, 'Yo, we just talked 35 minutes about this...' He has all these moments like he's in his own world."

(Start at 1:27:11)

Draymond Green and the Warriors have just accepted that Klay Thompson is never changing in this regard. Green said that Thompson is still the same after a decade of them being teammates. In some ways, it also might help Klay stay composed on the court in clutch situations, but having that unfazed personality off the court sure seems hilarious.

Draymond Green and Klay Thompson may have a lot at stake this year

The Golden State Warriors dynasty led by Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green now has a limited window to win another ring. They are in the twilight of their careers. The Warriors lost their first Western Conference series since their 2015 championship win this past season, so there are plenty of questions about their ability to win another one with this core.

However, the front office seems to have placed their faith in them. They signed Draymond Green to a four-year $100 million deal this offseason, indicating they are likely to extend Klay Thompson this season or re-sign him in free agency next summer.

A lot depends on how this season goes for the franchise. It could be the do-or-die year for the Warriors trio to extend their partnership. The Dubs have added another potential Hall of Famer in Chris Paul to bolster their chances of winning a chip.

Draymond Green and the rest of the core will hope to make amends, win a championship and hopefully continue their tenure as teammates into retirement.

Poll : 0 votes