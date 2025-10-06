  • home icon
Klay Thompson shuts down Megan Thee Stallion breakup rumors as loved-up couple share cosy snaps

By Sameer Khan
Modified Oct 06, 2025 13:11 GMT
Klay Thompson shuts down Megan Thee Stallion breakup rumors
Klay Thompson shuts down Megan Thee Stallion breakup rumors (Credits: IG/@klaythompson)

Klay Thompson had sparked breakup rumors with his girlfriend, Megan Thee Stallion, after addressing the media on Monday. While speaking to reporters on the Dallas Mavericks’ media day, Thompson refused to comment on his relationship with Stallion.

A reporter asked the four-time champion if his relationship with the rapper has made him a better man. Thompson replied quickly, establishing that he would not be commenting on his relationship.

“I'm not going to talk about that, but I will say every summer hasn't changed for me," Thompson replied. "Because I know what it takes to go the distance and there's really no such thing as an off-season."
While Klay Thompson likely wished to keep his answer strictly basketball-related, fans interpreted it as bad news for the couple. Shortly after, fans began to speculate on social media that their relationship had ended. On Sunday, the Mavericks star put all that talk to rest, sharing a cozy picture with Megan Thee Stallion on Instagram.

“The best thing in life is life,” Thompson wrote.

Thompson will enter his 13th season in the league on Monday as the Dallas Mavericks take on the OKC Thunder in their first preseason game.

Klay Thompson’s role could change with Max Christie’s emergence

While Klay Thompson's relationship with Megan Thee Stallion is going strong, he might have to deal with some major changes on the court, as Max Christie earns more playing time in Dallas.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Mavericks coach Jason Kidd gave a glowing assessment of Christie, saying that he will be playing a "lot of minutes" next season.

"You can see the hard work that he's put in this summer is a carryover as to why he's having success now. For him, we're gonna need him. He can start, he can come off the bench, so he's going to play a lot of minutes for us."
Christie is a younger, more athletic guard compared with Thompson. Both players are also used similarly, as defensive stoppers who can score from range and play on the wing.

Considering the four-time champion has lost a step or two since his time with the Warriors, he could be moved to the bench if Christie outperforms him on either end of the floor.

Thompson averaged 14.0 points and 3.4 rebounds in 72 games last season. Christie, who arrived midseason following the Luka Doncic trade, averaged 11.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 32 games.

About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Edited by Sameer Khan
