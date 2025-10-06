Klay Thompson shuts down Megan Thee Stallion breakup rumors as loved-up couple share cosy snaps

Klay Thompson had sparked breakup rumors with his girlfriend, Megan Thee Stallion, after addressing the media on Monday. While speaking to reporters on the Dallas Mavericks’ media day, Thompson refused to comment on his relationship with Stallion.A reporter asked the four-time champion if his relationship with the rapper has made him a better man. Thompson replied quickly, establishing that he would not be commenting on his relationship.“I'm not going to talk about that, but I will say every summer hasn't changed for me,&quot; Thompson replied. &quot;Because I know what it takes to go the distance and there's really no such thing as an off-season.&quot;While Klay Thompson likely wished to keep his answer strictly basketball-related, fans interpreted it as bad news for the couple. Shortly after, fans began to speculate on social media that their relationship had ended. On Sunday, the Mavericks star put all that talk to rest, sharing a cozy picture with Megan Thee Stallion on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post“The best thing in life is life,” Thompson wrote.Thompson will enter his 13th season in the league on Monday as the Dallas Mavericks take on the OKC Thunder in their first preseason game.Klay Thompson’s role could change with Max Christie’s emergenceWhile Klay Thompson's relationship with Megan Thee Stallion is going strong, he might have to deal with some major changes on the court, as Max Christie earns more playing time in Dallas.Speaking to the media on Sunday, Mavericks coach Jason Kidd gave a glowing assessment of Christie, saying that he will be playing a &quot;lot of minutes&quot; next season.&quot;You can see the hard work that he's put in this summer is a carryover as to why he's having success now. For him, we're gonna need him. He can start, he can come off the bench, so he's going to play a lot of minutes for us.&quot;Christie is a younger, more athletic guard compared with Thompson. Both players are also used similarly, as defensive stoppers who can score from range and play on the wing.Considering the four-time champion has lost a step or two since his time with the Warriors, he could be moved to the bench if Christie outperforms him on either end of the floor.Thompson averaged 14.0 points and 3.4 rebounds in 72 games last season. Christie, who arrived midseason following the Luka Doncic trade, averaged 11.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 32 games.