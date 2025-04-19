Klay Thompson snaps back at reporter’s ‘ridiculous question’ as Mavericks' disastrous season ends in heartbreak 

Klay Thompson was not in a good mood at all after the Dallas Mavericks failed to clinch the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. It didn't help that a reporter asked Thompson a particularly triggering question in the wake of the Mavs' 120-106 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.

For some reason, the reporter asked the four-time NBA champion if he would have still signed with the Mavericks had he known that the season would have ended this way. Thompson did not mince words in his retort:

"Don't do this to me. Don't do that to me. Don't do that. That's kind of a ridiculous question because I don't own a time machine and I don't believe in going back or looking back," he said.

Thompson, who joined the Mavericks via a six-team transaction last summer, went on to add perspective to his response:

"If I did that my whole career, I would not be where I'm at and I wouldn't have been able to persevere through two really hard injuries. I'm here in Dallas and I enjoyed my time and I'm looking forward to the future."

The sweet-shooting guard is referring to the major knee and Achilles injuries that he sustained back in his days with the Golden State Warriors. These injuries caused him to sit out the entirety of the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.

In his first year in Dallas, his backcourt running mate Kyrie Irving sustained a season-ending injury of his own while the Mavs' trade deadline acquisition Anthony Davis missed a significant amount of time as well. Thompson and the rest of the Mavericks have indeed endured an uphill climb for the past few months, but next season could certainly be a different story.

Klay Thompson on Mavericks' 2024-25 season: "I think we persevered"

To Thompson's credit, he maintained an optimistic tone in his outlook of the Mavs' recently concluded season, as well as the near future:

"Wow. Tumultuous. I think we persevered," Thompson told reporters as he summed up Dallas' 2024-25 campaign. "We held up the fort, got into the play-in, and gave ourselves a shot to get to the playoffs. It sucks. It really sucks, but I'm really proud of every man in this locker room."

Needless to say, Thompson's voice in the locker room will once again be indispensable next season.

