  • Klay Thompson Stats Tonight: How did Mavericks sharpshooter fare in absence of Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis vs Bucks? (March 5)

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Mar 06, 2025 02:42 GMT
Klay Thompson Stats Tonight. (Photo: IMAGN)
Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks visited the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum on Wednesday night. The Mavericks relied on Thompson as the first scoring option with Anthony Davis still recovering from his injury and Kyrie Irving being ruled out for the season.

Davis is set to be re-evaluated later this week and could be making his return soon. Irving, on the other hand, suffered a torn ACL in his left knee, deflating an already down fanbase following the Luka Doncic trade that still is hard to fathom for some.

Thompson became the designated primary scorer in Davis and Irving's absence. He was joined in the starting five by Spencer Dinwiddie, Max Christie, Naji Marshall and Dwight Powell. But how did the Mavs sharpshooter perform tonight against the Bucks?

Here are Klay Thompson's stats in the third quarter:

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Klay Thompson2122000026:388-185-100-0-26
Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

