Klay Thompson Stats Tonight: How did Mavericks sharpshooter fare in absence of Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis vs Bucks? (March 5)

Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks visited the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum on Wednesday night. The Mavericks relied on Thompson as the first scoring option with Anthony Davis still recovering from his injury and Kyrie Irving being ruled out for the season.

Ad

Davis is set to be re-evaluated later this week and could be making his return soon. Irving, on the other hand, suffered a torn ACL in his left knee, deflating an already down fanbase following the Luka Doncic trade that still is hard to fathom for some.

Thompson became the designated primary scorer in Davis and Irving's absence. He was joined in the starting five by Spencer Dinwiddie, Max Christie, Naji Marshall and Dwight Powell. But how did the Mavs sharpshooter perform tonight against the Bucks?

Ad

Trending

Here are Klay Thompson's stats in the third quarter:

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Klay Thompson 21 2 2 0 0 0 0 26:38 8-18 5-10 0-0 -26

Ad

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback