Klay Thompson stats tonight: How did Mavericks star deliver in Kyrie Irving & Anthony Davis' absence vs. Suns? (March 9)

Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks faced the Phoenix Suns on Sunday at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
Coming into the game, the teams are in a battle for the final Play-In spot in the Western Conference. Dallas is in 10th place with a 32-32 record, while Phoenix (29-34) is 2.5 games behind at the No. 11 spot.
The Mavs are on a four-game losing skid, while the Suns aim to avoid a second consecutive loss.
With fellow All-Stars Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis sidelined, Thompson will be relied on heavily as the Mavs fight for a playoff berth.
On Sunday, Thompson played 7:28 minutes in the first quarter on a couple of stints. He scored five points on 2-for-5 shooting (1-for-3 from the 3-point line). He also grabbed a rebound and a steal.
Klay Thompson stats tonight
