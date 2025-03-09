  • home icon
  • Klay Thompson stats tonight: How did Mavericks star deliver in Kyrie Irving & Anthony Davis' absence vs. Suns? (March 9)

Klay Thompson stats tonight: How did Mavericks star deliver in Kyrie Irving & Anthony Davis' absence vs. Suns? (March 9)

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Mar 09, 2025 20:39 GMT
Charlotte Hornets v Dallas Mavericks - Source: Getty
Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks hosted Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns on Sunday (Image Source: Getty)

Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks faced the Phoenix Suns on Sunday at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Coming into the game, the teams are in a battle for the final Play-In spot in the Western Conference. Dallas is in 10th place with a 32-32 record, while Phoenix (29-34) is 2.5 games behind at the No. 11 spot.

The Mavs are on a four-game losing skid, while the Suns aim to avoid a second consecutive loss.

With fellow All-Stars Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis sidelined, Thompson will be relied on heavily as the Mavs fight for a playoff berth.

On Sunday, Thompson played 7:28 minutes in the first quarter on a couple of stints. He scored five points on 2-for-5 shooting (1-for-3 from the 3-point line). He also grabbed a rebound and a steal.

Klay Thompson stats tonight

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Klay Thomspon5101002-51-30-0-3
This is a live copy.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
