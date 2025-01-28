Klay Thompson Stats Tonight: How did the Mavericks star fare against Washington Wizards? (Jan. 27)

Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks hosted the Washington Wizards on Monday. Even without Luka Doncic, the Mavs looked to sweep the season series against a team amid a 13-game losing slump.

The former Golden State Warriors star opened the Mavericks’ scoring with a 3-pointer. He finished the first quarter with 21 points on 7-for-10 shooting from deep. Thompson’s fiery start pushed the home team to a 42-16 lead.

The four-time champ did not have the same impact in the second quarter. He added two points via an alley-oop off a Spencer Dinwiddie pass. The Dallas Mavericks ended the first half with a commanding 73-43 advantage.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Dallas Mavericks, including Klay Thompson, had a sloppy third quarter. They allowed the Washington Wizards to outscore them 33-28. Thompson went 0-for-2 and committed three turnovers.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Mavs coach Jason Kidd took out the veteran guard for Olivier-Maxence Prosper with still 5:10 remaining in the period. Kidd kept Thompson on the bench in the fourth quarter as the Mavericks cruised to a 130-108 win.

Expand Tweet

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Klay Thompson 23 3 4 0 1 3 8-15 7-12 0-0 +23

Klay Thompson records his second game with seven 3-pointers this season

Klay Thompson had his most impressive shooting display on Dec. 15 against his former team, the Golden State Warriors. He finished that game with 29 points behind 9-for-14 shooting, including 7-for-11 from deep. Thompson's sizzling performance helped the Mavs to a 143-133 win.

Over a month later, he recorded his second game with at least seven 3-pointers. Thompson set the tone for the Mavericks, who continued to miss Luka Doncic. Dallas was all business right off the bat and ran their plays with cohesion and purpose.

Expand Tweet

Thompson drilled his first two 3-pointers early. Halfway through the first quarter, the Mavs went back to him. The five-time All-Star responded by sinking four shots from outside rainbow distance. He added another one at the 2:22 mark off a nifty dime from Kessler Edwards.

In less than 12 minutes, Klay Thompson recorded his second seven 3-point night this season. He tied the Mavericks' franchise record for most triples in a quarter.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Washington Wizards Nation! You can check out the latest Washington Wizards Schedule and dive into the Wizards Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.