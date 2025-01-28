Klay Thompson Stats Tonight: How did the Mavericks star fare against Washington Wizards? (Jan. 27)

Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks hosted the Washington Wizards on Monday. Even without Luka Doncic, the Mavs looked to sweep the season series against a team amid a 13-game losing slump.
The former Golden State Warriors star opened the Mavericks’ scoring with a 3-pointer. He finished the first quarter with 21 points on 7-for-10 shooting from deep. Thompson’s fiery start pushed the home team to a 42-16 lead.
The four-time champ did not have the same impact in the second quarter. He added two points via an alley-oop off a Spencer Dinwiddie pass. The Dallas Mavericks ended the first half with a commanding 73-43 advantage.
The Dallas Mavericks, including Klay Thompson, had a sloppy third quarter. They allowed the Washington Wizards to outscore them 33-28. Thompson went 0-for-2 and committed three turnovers.
Mavs coach Jason Kidd took out the veteran guard for Olivier-Maxence Prosper with still 5:10 remaining in the period. Kidd kept Thompson on the bench in the fourth quarter as the Mavericks cruised to a 130-108 win.
Klay Thompson records his second game with seven 3-pointers this season
Klay Thompson had his most impressive shooting display on Dec. 15 against his former team, the Golden State Warriors. He finished that game with 29 points behind 9-for-14 shooting, including 7-for-11 from deep. Thompson's sizzling performance helped the Mavs to a 143-133 win.
Over a month later, he recorded his second game with at least seven 3-pointers. Thompson set the tone for the Mavericks, who continued to miss Luka Doncic. Dallas was all business right off the bat and ran their plays with cohesion and purpose.
Thompson drilled his first two 3-pointers early. Halfway through the first quarter, the Mavs went back to him. The five-time All-Star responded by sinking four shots from outside rainbow distance. He added another one at the 2:22 mark off a nifty dime from Kessler Edwards.
In less than 12 minutes, Klay Thompson recorded his second seven 3-point night this season. He tied the Mavericks' franchise record for most triples in a quarter.
