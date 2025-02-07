Klay Thompson stats tonight: How did the Mavs forward fare against Boston Celtics (Feb. 6)

Klay Thompson was off to a blitzkrieg start, erupting for 23 points as the Dallas Mavericks pulled off a 67-56 lead against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Thursday. The 4x NBA champion had a game-high before halftime, as the Mavs put the pressure on the Celtics early on.

Thompson finished his half on 10-13 shooting from the field and 3-5 from the deep, along with one rebound and two assists. Dallas was yet to see their latest acquisition, Anthony Davis suit up, but it was the 34-year-old Thompson doing the damage as the post-Luka Doncic Mavericks looked lethal against Boston.

Klay Thompson comes into the game averaging 13.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 44 games this season.

