Klay Thompson and Steve Kerr are going nowhere says Warriors GM: "Those are guys we definitely want to get locked up"

Warriors' newly appointed General Manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. has assured Klay Thompson and Steve Kerr aren't leaving the franchise anytime soon. Dunleavy's comments come amid the extension talks for the player-coach duo, who have been at the core of their success over the last decade.

Here's what Dunleavy said during an appearance on the "Dubs Talk" podcast:

"Those are guys we definitely wanna get locked up moving forward. They are a big part of what we've done here, and I think they can still contribute, especially Klay on the court and Steve, you know, one of the best, if not the best coach, in the league ... Obviously there's a financial component, guys wanna be here and all that, but we greatly value them and hope work things out."

Dunleavy revealed there's been a good dialogue regarding the extensions thus far with Thompson and Kerr, and the optimism remains high that they extend their tenures with the franchise.

Klay Thompson is eligible for an extension while entering the final year of his current deal this season. Steve Kerr is also in the last year of his contract. The Warriors haven't rushed into negotiating an extension with their players.

They showed patience with Andrew Wiggins and the departed Jordan Poole. They waited long to lock up Draymond Green on a long-term contract this summer, re-signing him in free agency.

They could wait for the foreseeable future to see how they can come to an ideal negotiation with Thompson and Kerr that benefits both parties.

Warriors are in a better position to re-sign Klay Thompson and Steve Kerr than before

The Golden State Warriors have had one of the highest payrolls and tax bills for several years. They aren't afraid to splurge cash on retaining the core that has helped them contend for such a long window. The Warriors seemed to have found a way to ensure that streak doesn't stop and they retain key pieces like Klay Thompson and Steve Kerr next offseason.

Golden State moved on from Jordan Poole's four-year $128 million contract in return for Chris Paul's expiring $30 million deal. That has given the Warriors some salary flexibility, which will be handy when negotiating with Thompson and Kerr. They were comfortable offering Draymond Green a four-year $100 million too in 2023 free agency.

Several reports state the Warriors expect Klay Thompson to take a pay cut too. The 33-year-old veteran is integral to their system but is not on the level he was before his two-and-a-half-year absence due to an ACL injury and Achiless tear.

Meanwhile, Kerr could earn a handsome salary after the lucrative deals Gregg Popovich and Monty Williams signed with the Spurs and Pistons, respectively. Kerr has cemented his spot as one of the best head coaches in the NBA. The Dubs have lost only once in the conference playoff bracket under his coaching, which came last season against the Lakers.

