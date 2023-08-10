Klay Thompson stopped playing NBA 2K after his brother whooped his a**: "I would get too angry"

Klay Thompson's competitive edge is unquestioned. However, even the four-time champion couldn't deal with anger issues stemming from NBA2K. Thompson retired from playing the video game after his brother consistently beat him.

Thompson revealed his NBA2K retirement during an appearance on Paul George's podcast "Podcast P Show," saying:

"I had to retire from 2K lately, though. I would get too angry. My brother really put me in retirement. I'll take that game way too serious. I'm like, 'He's not even that good. He shouldn't be this rating.' And I'm like, 'What am I doing, yo? It's not that serious.'

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Even up to last year when I was beefing up with Ronnie2K about my shooting rating. I had a coming to Jesus moment, like bro, I'm 32 years old, and I care about my 2K rating? God please help me."

It's not new for NBA players to lose it with 2K. Several of them question their rankings yearly. Klay Thompson got into it with Ronnie2K, aka Ronnie Singh, the Digital Marketing Director of NBA2K games, over his shooting rating when last year's edition came out.

Thompson's shooting was rated 88 last year. He took severe offense to that, calling out Ronnie multiple times. Here's what Thompson wrote on his Instagram stories, which started the beef:

"NBA2k has been dog s**t since SEGA DREAMCAST"

"Put some respect on my name you bums"

He publicly called Ronnie a hater during NBA Japan Games last offseason. Thompson said:

"I might not be able to jump like these young bucks, but I'll never lose the strap. Ronnie2K, change my 3-point rating right now, hater."

The beef has eventually ended, with Klay Thompson realizing he is way past bothering about his NBA2K ratings. Wishing the Warriors star a happy retirement from NBA2K!

Klay Thompson took offense at not being included in the NBA's Top 75

Klay Thompson has had significant issues with not getting the respect he deserves over the last few years. Before his beef with Ronnie2K over his shooting ratings, Thompson was highly disappointed at not receiving the nod as one of the NBA's 75 greatest players during the league's 75th anniversary in 2021-22. Thompson said:

“Maybe I’m just naïve in my ability to play basketball, but in my head I’m TOP 75 all time.”

Thompson was coming off a two-year injury absence that year, which may have hampered his prospects. However, many believed he had done more than enough to find a place in the 75th-anniversary team, owing to his contributions to the Dubs' three championship wins between 2015 and 2021.

Klay Thompson was also a five-time All-Star and arguably the second-best shooter behind teammate Steph Curry. However, Thompson made his peace with that and continued his work, helping the Dubs win a fourth title upon his comeback season that year.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)