“It was nice to humble Jordan Poole” – Klay Thompson believes he has big things to accomplish this season, accepts he hasn’t played basketball this summer

Last season, Klay Thompson returned to the NBA after being sidelined with numerous injuries. After multiple years of battling injuries, the Golden State Warriors have amassed a solid young core. With Thompson off the floor, many of the Warriors' young stars, like Jordan Poole, saw increased opportunities.

On the heels of Klay Thompson's fourth NBA championship, he enjoyed himself the summer. Although he admitted that he hasn't played basketball since the team won the NBA championship, he did enjoy beating Poole in a 3-point contest. In an interview with Anthony Slater, Thompson spoke to discuss his offseason and his win over Poole, saying:

"I love shooting the basketball," Thompson said. "Especially on the same team as Steph. I mean, I've gone against him twice in a three-point shootout so it was nice to have a combination of great shooting. It was nice to humble Jordan Poole."

While Thompson admitted that nerves got to him early on, he and Curry were able to clinch the win.

Klay Thompson's History Of Injuries And Ongoing "Mental Block"

Klay Thompson: 2022 NBA Finals - Game Six

As Klay Thompson explained in the interview, he hasn't played pickup basketball this offseason. With the Golden State Warriors recently picking up a win in Japan to kick off the NBA preseason, Thompson is eager to play competitively again. He said he wants to compete again sooner rather than later.

However, there's been a "mental block" he's had to endure. It's so significant that Thompson hasn't played in scrimmages this summer.

"I haven't played a lot this summer," Thompson said. "It was hard to - especially what I went through the last summer. I was healthy, popping my Achilles. It was really hard for me to get out there, mentally it was hard. It's hard to explain. It's like a mental block in a way."

As Thompson referenced, he suffered an ACL tear during practice following the 2018-19 season. After undergoing surgery, it was revealed that he would miss the upcoming season. A year later, he sustained a torn Achilles during practice, sidelining him for the 2020-21 season.

After two seasons off the floor, many wondered if Thompson would look as dominant as before the injuries. He played in 32 games this regular season. He averaged 20.4 points per game. Thompson found his rhythm and play critical minutes in the Finals. He averaged 17.0 points per game in the series.

