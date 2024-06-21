Klay Thompson and Warriors at odds over contract length with free agency looming: Report

Klay Thompson's future with the Golden State Warriors remains questionable with offseason reports ramping up as of late. According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, the team's front office and Thompson are at odds regarding the duration of his new contract. Contract negotiations are always tricky, and such is the case for Thompson who had shooting struggles in the 2023-24 season.

The Warriors guard is set to become an unrestricted free agent on June 30. Thompson was selected 11th overall by Golden State in the 2011 draft, leading to 11 played seasons by the 3-point sniper.

MacMahon shared his report on ESPN's "Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective" podcast, which was later shared on X by Forbes Sports' Evan Sidery.

After their disappointing play-in tournament loss against the Sacramento Kings, the Warriors front office has a daunting task regarding some pressing questions about the roster.

The team is certainly in need of an upgrade with its depth, as management will have to assess the upside of their young players. Meanwhile, the front office will also need to address the competitive window of the starters aside from Stephen Curry.

Be that as it may, it remains to be seen how the Warriors will handle Klay Thompson's tenure as NBA Free Agency continues to inch closer.

Draymond Green reacted to Klay Thompson unfollowing the Warriors on Instagram

On June 14, Klay Thompson stirred the rumor pot when he surprisingly unfollowed the Warriors on Instagram. As several NBA fans started discussing the development, Green shared his reaction on "The Draymond Green Show" on Saturday.

"I know all of you were probably looking forward to me talking about Klay unfollowing the Warriors," Green said, "and deleting some IG posts or something. I had no idea that happened. I think it's f***ing hilarious. ... I think that's comical. I know you all be wanting somebody's feelings to be hurt or something ... it ain't never going to be that, that's hilarious."

From his perspective, he isn't sweating that much on the possible implications of what his teammate did, as it could mean anything at this point. Interestingly, Green even found it hilarious that some fans would assume that he would have a strong reaction to the situation as opposed to his actual lukewarm response.

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson and forward Draymond Green

There's no denying the success garnered during the height of their careers in Golden State alongside Stephen Curry. However, basketball dynasties usually dwindle in a less fashionable state as Father Time often gets the last laugh.

As of now, all that remains is to wait and see what befalls the Warriors' current core of players.