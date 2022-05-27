"Klay Thompson went through two catastrophic injuries; Stephen Curry breaks his hand" - Draymond Green recalls tough road back to Finals for Golden State, says, "This is a group that no one thought would ever be back here"

After a long, two-year absence from the NBA's biggest stage, Draymond Green couldn't help but express his emotions as the Golden State Warriors returned to the NBA Finals.

The Golden State Warriors are, undoubtedly, one of the greatest dynasties in basketball. While also being the most recent one, the last few years haven't been as kind to the side.

Facing injury issues within the ranks of their core unit, the Dubs missed the playoffs and were away from the limelight. However, with their 120-110 win against the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals, the Warriors are set to make their sixth NBA Finals appearance in eight years.

Discussing what returning to the finals meant to him, Draymond Green had this to say as per Mike Scotto:

“This one is special because this is a group that no one thought would ever be back here. Klay Thompson went through two catastrophic injuries. Stephen Curry breaks his hand. We won 15 games two years ago.”

The Warriors trio of Draymond Green, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson has been one of the most tightly wound units in recent years. Given what they have achieved together, it is nearly impossible to undermine their accomplishments.

After a fairly tumultuous period laced with injuries sustained by Thompson and frequent absences by Green and Curry, the Golden State Warriors are back in the hunt for the NBA title.

Having made fairly easy work of the Dallas Mavericks in the WCF, the Warriors will enjoy a decent period of rest before their finals appearance. With only four wins keeping them away from the title, the Dubs have found themselves coming full-circle.

Draymond Green and the Splash Brothers return to the NBA Finals

Steph Curry wins the Westtern Conference Finals MVP

The Golden State Warriors are often viewed as the epitome of modern team basketball. With a free-flowing system comprised of constant ball movement and equal opportunity offense, the 2021-22 Warriors did everything right in terms of managing their roster.

While the primary trio were reliable enough, the development of pieces, such as Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole, was beyond crucial. Pairing this with the unyielding effort provided by Kevon Looney, the Dubs overcame practically every obstacle the season had to offer.

Although their regular-season standings were slightly affected due to injuries, a Warriors team at full strength really put on a show in the playoffs.

Blitzing the Denver Nuggets in five games and edging out the Memphis Grizzlies in six, the Warriors enjoyed a comfortable gentlemen's sweep against the Dallas Mavericks to emerge as the best in the west.

Although the Golden State Warriors are still missing a core piece in Gary Payton II, the Dubs look like a formidable opponent to either team emerging from the East.

With Steph Curry also winning the first ever Western Conference Finals MVP, there are very few imaginable forces that can get in the way of the superstar now.

