"Klutch propaganda" - Warriors fans react to claims about Steph Curry getting preferential foul calls 

Steph Curry has been identified by his NBA peers as one player who receives special attention when it comes to officiating and the way fouls are called, and Golden State Warriors fans are not buying it.

With the latest release of The Athletic yearly survey, a multitude of topics have been discussed by anonymous players around the league. One question circled around whether the league has become more balanced with rule adjustments to allow for physicality.

Most of the 153 players voted that officiating leaned toward the offense, while a third of the players said it was more balanced. A small segment noted that it wasn't about offense or defense, but instead about what superstars you're playing against, like Curry or LeBron James.

Fans quickly went to the comments on Reddit to voice their opinion on the topic, suggesting that it's simply not true.

Fans react to Reddit post claiming Steph Curry gets more foul calls than other NBA players

"Klutch propaganda," one fan wrote on Reddit.

Fans react to claims Steph Curry gets more foul calls

"Who made these claims lol," another fan said.

"Some players are salty with how Steph embarrasses them," one fan commented.

Fans further claim comments toward Steph Curry are not true as they believe Curry doesn't get enough foul calls despite poor defenders holding on to him.

"If he gets superstar whistles why are hus FTs #s so low? Are these players so bad at math and reasoning," another fan wrote.

Fans react to The Athletic survey

"They just make claims to try and get the refs to call less. They know if Curry gets foul calls for the off ball play they have no chance," another fan commented.

"Some players can't guard Curry without fouling so they think he gets all the calls," a fan said.

Fans react to anonymous claims that suggest Curry gets easy foul calls

Several of the anonymous claims that The Athletic published stated that foul calls are for known players and if a player is not known or a star then they can be much more physical.

This season, Curry is ranked 49th in the NBA at fouls drawn per game, drawing only 3.5 fouls per game, according to the NBA. For comparison, Luka Doncic is fifth per game, as the new Laker averages 5.9 fouls per game.

Foul calls could help Curry as Golden State Warriors face the Houston Rockets in Game 2

Steph Curry is coming off a Game 1 victory where he and Jimmy Butler led the way for the Golden State Warriors. The duo combined for 56 of the Warriors' 95 points.

In fact, out of Curry's 31 points in the night, just two came from the free-throw line as the four-time champion went 2-2 from the charity stripe. Curry will need another big scoring night to put the Warriors up 2-0 before returning to California, but the 37-year-old could certainly benefit from more foul calls than he got in Game 1.

Game 2 against the Houston Rockets tips off on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. EDT.

