Klutch Sports client Draymond Green declares Anthony Davis' Dallas Mavericks winner in Luka Doncic trade

As his playing career goes on, Draymond Green has also begun paving the way for him to be an analyst in the future. He regularly talks about all things in and around the NBA on his podcast, and recently shared his thoughts on the latest blockbuster trade.

Days removed from it, the basketball world is still stunned by the shocking trade that went down Saturday night. In a move that nobody could have predicted, Luka Doncic is on the LA Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis.

On Tuesday night, Draymond Green dove into the franchise-altering move for the Dallas Mavericks. He started off by saying he feels AD is enough of a return for Doncic because he helps them win now.

"They got Anthony Davis," Green said. "And a first-round pick that we'll see how it goes. Nonetheless if they wanted to flip Anthony Davis right now, they could flip Anthony Davis for four first-round picks." (26:30)

Later on, the Golden State Warriors forward was asked who the overall winner. In this present moment, he went with the Mavericks because he feels Dalla.

"Right now today, Anthony Davis to Dallas," Green continued. "You got Luka if you're the Lakers, but now you don't have a big. I think for them now, they have to figure out how to build the team." (30:00)

It's worth noting that Green has close ties to Davis, as they are both represented by Rich Paul and Klutch Sports.

Draymond Green details how he feels the Luka Doncic trade impacts LeBron James

As a member of Klutch Sports, Draymond Green is not just close to Davis. The former All-Star also has a good relationship with LeBron James. Following the arrival of James' new co-star, Green shared his thoughts on what this could mean for the future of the 21-time All-Star in LA.

In the aftermath of the trade, many have brought up the fit with LeBron and Luka Doncic. Both are ball-dominant stars who are used to having the ball all the time, which could lead to some growing pains. That said, as two highly-skilled and intelligent players, the new duo will likely figure out how to co-exist.

Some feel acquiring Doncic extends LeBron's runway, but Draymond Green has other thoughts. He thinks if things go south it could lead to some tough conversations regarding the star forward.

"I also think it could speed his time up," Green said. "You still got to win games, it has to work better than just losing every game or else they're going to have the conversation with Bron.

"They're doing this strictly based off what the franchise think. For me personally, I think the next thing they do is going to be strictly based off what's best for the franchise and not necessarily what's best for Bron."

Draymond Green brings up a valid point in the franchise operating on its own with this one. LeBron was among the many people left in the dark, as he reportedly didn't know the trade was coming.

For the time being, the Lakers envision LeBron being a mentor for Doncic as he gets ready to enter his prime.

