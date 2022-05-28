"Knee is banged up, nobody cares; Go out there and continue to build your legacy" - Jimmy Butler reveals Miami Heat legend and 3x champion's inspiring message to him before Heat vs Celtics Game 6

Jimmy Butler credited his big Game 6 performance to the inspiring words from former Miami Heat legend Dwayne Wade, who called the six-time All-Star to wish him luck before the game. Butler had been dealing with a knee injury and was not at his best in Games 3 and 4, but a call from D-Wade certainly made the difference.

The 32-year-old scored a playoff-high 47 points while grabbing nine rebounds and making eight assists. Jimmy Butler also made his presence felt on the defensive end as he had four steals and one block in a 111-103 win for the Heat. When asked about what motivated him to come out big in Game 6, despite the injury struggles, Butler said that:

"Honestly, I got a phone call and text message from D-Wade earlier today, and he was telling me that I could do this, you know. 'Knee is banged up, but nobody cares. Go out there. Vontinue to build your legacy," and that meant the world to me, so appreciate you, D-Wade."

Dwayne Wade's words were accurate as Jimmy Butler was on the receiving end of a lot of criticism from the media for his poor performances in the past two games. His Game 6 outing would be a big boost for not just him, but the whole Heat team, as it has given them another chance to fight for the Eastern Conference championship.

Heading into Game 7, the team from South Beach have a vital home advantage, which could prove to be a big factor, considering the importance of the matchup. However, the Celtics have already managed to defeat the Heat at home twice in the series. The fans certainly have an exciting Sunday to watch out for as they get to see two of the best defensive units in the league go at it for a place in the NBA Finals.

Can Jimmy Butler lead the Miami Heat to a win in Game 7 against the Boston Celtics?

Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Six

Jimmy Butler went from being anointed as a Top 5 player to an ordinary player in a matter of just six games in this series. He has been really important for the Heat in the playoffs as his leadership and brilliance have helped them get past teams like the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers.

Aside from his two poor performances in Games 3, 4 and 5, Jimmy Butler has been remarkable. He came out, guns blazing, in Game 6, but now the Heat need him to be at his best once again as they head home for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.

A lot of people believe he is not capable enough to lead a team to an NBA championship, but Butler has, time and again, proven his ability on the biggest stage. He led the Heat to the NBA Finals in 2020, where the team fell short against the LA Lakers. The 32-year-old gave his all, but got no support from his teammates.

This time, yet again, he seems to be doing it all for them on the offensive end, but to cement his place as a superstar, Jimmy Butler will need to lead the Heat to the NBA Finals. He is playing with an injury, but the forward will not be too concerned about it as he has a goal to win a championship this season and prove his doubters wrong.

