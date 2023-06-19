"Knees, ankles, hamstrings, you name it"- NBA Fans in shambles as rumors emerge that Chris Paul may be headed to the LA Clippers

Veteran guard Chris Paul is on the market, and the LA Clippers are interested in a reunion. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Phoenix Suns are finalizing a trade to acquire Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards, with Paul as one of the pieces going the other way.

The two teams are still working on the framework of the deal. A third team could be included to re-rout Paul's next landing spot. The Wizards are likely entering a rebuild after moving their best player. Paul and his $30.8 million salary for next year are no good for the team's plans.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn BREAKING: The Washington Wizards are finalizing a trade to send All-Star G Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns, sources tell ESPN. Beal's waiving his no-trade to form a new Big 3 with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.

According to Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes, the Clippers are expected to pursue a reunion with the potential future Hall of Famer. Paul played with the franchise for six years and was the head of the snake on arguably the best team they have ever assembled in franchise history. He led them to multiple conference semis appearances.

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes @BleacherReport. The Washington Wizards are likely to reroute Chris Paul in a trade and the Los Angeles Clippers are expected to pursue a reunion with the future Hall of Famer, league sources tell @NBAonTNT

However, if a deal goes through, Paul will return in the twilight of his career after enduring consecutive injury-riddled seasons. The Clippers are already struggling to have Kawhi Leonard and Paul George on the floor due to injuries, so the rumors linking to Paul have left fans scratching their heads.

NBA Twitter was buzzing after these rumors emerged. Fans were relentless in mocking the potential big three. One fan took a jab at the injury struggles of Paul, Leonard and George, saying:

"Knees, ankles, hamstrings, you name it"

More reactions followed:

Craig Rutan @sccphysicsprof @LegionHoops The training staff. That three will set the record for most missed games in a single season.

Craig Rutan @sccphysicsprof @ChrisBHaynes @NBAonTNT @BleacherReport Oh well. He could have gone to a winner, but he is going to the Clippers to see which player misses the most games due to injury and load management.

Mayo @YouDontKnowISH_



@ChrisBHaynes @NBAonTNT @BleacherReport Damn Clippers going all in w the all injury team lol Oh well. Would be nice if my Lakers can get him at vet minimum. But ain't losing sleep over him lol.

LA Clippers will struggle to maintain salary cap flexibility if they trade for Chris Paul

The new CBA rules limit the LA Clippers' spending ability. Trading for Chris Paul could see them struggle to improve their roster depth. LA will likely have to part ways with multiple assets for 38-year-old Paul. They are already $40 million above the luxury tax line.

The new CBA rules will have a second tax apron, which is placed at $17.5 million above the tax line. If a team exceeds that, they won't be allowed to use the mid-level tax exception, indulge in sign-and-trades, take back more salary in trades or sign buyout candidates midseason. They will only have the veteran minimum contracts to offer.

The LA Clippers could still add Chris Paul and get rid of the expiring salaries of Eric Gordon and Marcus Morris to the Wizards. They could reduce their payroll further by waiving Paul before his deal gets fully guaranteed for $30.8 million next season on June 28th and re-sign him to a team-friendly contract.

The LA Clippers can also stretch Chris Paul's contract and divide his $30.8 million salary over the next few years, giving themselves the flexibility to improve the team's depth.

