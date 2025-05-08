Knicks' 2-0 result doesn't bode well for local fans as MSG's Game 3 tickets rank as most expensive ever

The New York Knicks are heading into Game 3 with a shocking 2-0 lead over the Boston Celtics after another 20-point comeback on Wednesday. However, it doesn't bode well for local fans in New York because tickets for the next game are already the team's most expensive ever.
According to TickPick, Game 3 between the Knicks and Celtics is currently the most expensive game in franchise history, with the get-in price at $704. It will likely increase as Friday approaches when Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges and company try to take a commanding 3-0 lead.
Real Sports reported that the current cheapest ticket available for Game 3 at Madison Square Garden is $734. The average price is at $989, which is expected to increase before Friday's huge postseason game.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
While some fans are going to be priced out, it's safe to assume that Madison Square Garden will still be sold out. The New York Knicks are closer to eliminating rivals Boston Celtics and dethroning the defending NBA champions. They were the underdogs heading into the series and will likely still be despite their 2-0 lead.
Game 2 was a more defensive game, with the Celtics gaining control and building a 20-point lead. The hosts were up 70-50 late in the third quarter, but the visitors went on a 37-16 run to retake the lead with two minutes left in the game.
Jalen Brunson gave New York a three-point lead with less than a minute remaining. Jayson Tatum scored four points to give Boston the advantage back at 90-89, with 19 seconds left. Brunson was fouled by Jrue Holiday and knocked down two clutch free throws.
Tatum tried to go for the win, but Mitchell Robinson and OG Anunoby played amazing defense on him. Mikal Bridges came in to help and stole the Celtics star's bailout pass for Jaylen Brown.
Mikal Bridges comes up clutch to help Knicks get Game 2 win
The New York Knicks acquired Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets to become a stopper against the Boston Celtics. Some eyebrows raised when the Knicks gave their crosstown rivals five first-round picks, but Game 1 proved that it might be worth it.
Bridges stole the ball from Jaylen Brown to give New York a 1-0 series lead. In Game 2, he was scoreless in the first three quarters before coming alive in the fourth with 14 points.
The Villanova product also made the game-winning steal again, this time on Jayson Tatum, to give his team a 2-0 advantage heading to Madison Square Garden for Games 3 and 4.
New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.