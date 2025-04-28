Knicks' $80,915,280 star offers heartfelt prayer to Damian Lillard after Bucks guard's gruesome injury

Damian Lillard went down with an injury midway through the first quarter of Game 4 against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. The Milwaukee Bucks star caught the ball near the 3-point line before using his left hand to pass to Gary Trent Jr. Dame Time fell on the floor and grabbed his left ankle as play continued.
Josh Hart, who signed a four-year, $80.9 million deal with the New York Knicks in 2023, wrote on X (formerly Twitter) after hearing of the injury:
“Prayers up Dolla”
Hart helped the New York Knicks edge the Detroit Pistons 94-93 a few hours before the Bucks-Pacers showdown. He likely watched the Game 4 duel after his Knicks took a 3-1 series lead against the Pistons. Hart and Lillard were former Portland Trail Blazers teammates, so it was not surprising he promptly reacted to the news.
The 2024-25 season has not gone well for Damian Lillard. He missed the Milwaukee Bucks’ last 14 regular season games because of a blood clot. The nine-time All-Star overcame the adversity to return in Game 2 on Tuesday. Unfortunately for the star guard and his team, he lasted only the first few minutes on Sunday.
Milwaukee trailed 15-12 when Kevin Porter Jr. relieved Lillard, who stayed on the floor for a few minutes after the injury. Lillard had to be helped off the floor before Porter could take his place.
The Bucks are trying to survive without Damian Lillard. They entered the fourth quarter facing a 101-84 deficit. Porter has 15 points, five rebounds and five assists as Lillard’s replacement. Still, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s supporting cast has not given him enough lift to keep the game close.
Chris Haynes reports the latest on Damian Lillard
NBA insider Chris Haynes, who happens to be a close friend of Lillard, has the latest on Dame Time. After the Milwaukee Bucks announced the point guard would not return, Haynes reported:
“Sources: The fear is Bucks star Damian Lillard suffered a left Achilles tear. Brutal circumstance after working himself back from a blood clot diagnosis that kept him out over a month.”
The Bucks, who will ask Lillard to undergo tests, will not likely have their prized point guard for the rest of the playoffs. Indiana’s fourth-quarter surge could mean Milwaukee will play Game 5 facing a 3-1 series deficit.
