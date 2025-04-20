  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Jalen Brunson
  • Knicks coach says Jalen Brunson “grabbed his cape” en route to tying franchise legend's record in huge win over Detroit

Knicks coach says Jalen Brunson “grabbed his cape” en route to tying franchise legend's record in huge win over Detroit

By Itiel Estudillo
Modified Apr 20, 2025 02:31 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Detroit Pistons at New York Knicks - Source: Imagn
Jalen Brunson scores 34 in Game 1 win vs Pistons - Source: Imagn

New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau commended Jalen Brunson for his performance against the Detroit Pistons in Game 1 of their first-round series on Saturday. Using a 21-0 run in the fourth quarter, the third-seeded Knicks dominated the sixth-seeded Pistons.

Ad

Brunson scored 34 points, marking his 12th career playoff game with 30 or more points as a Knick. With the performance, he tied Willis Reed for the second-most 30-point playoff games in franchise history.

When asked about Brunson’s sudden shift in intensity on the court, Thibodeau had the perfect response.

"I think he grabbed his cape," Thibodeau said.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Pistons led by as many as nine points, but Brunson’s heroics helped the Knicks take a 1-0 series lead.

Knicks vs Pistons recap: Jalen Brunson goes hero mode

The 2025 NBA Playoffs have officially commenced. The New York Knicks took on the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night, securing a 123–112 victory in Game 1. Brunson was one of the primary reasons for New York’s success.

Ad

Brunson tallied 34 points and eight assists in a standout performance. Helping shoulder the offensive load were Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby.

Towns delivered a double-double with 23 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, four steals and two blocks. Anunoby also made a significant impact, adding 23 points, seven rebounds, five steals and two blocks.

The Knicks defense did well in limiting Cade Cunningham to just 21 points on 8-for-21 shooting. The All-Star averaged 30.8 points against New York during the regular season. Tobias Harris led the Pistons in scoring with 25 points, while Malik Beasley and Tim Hardaway Jr. added 20 and 19 markers, respectively.

New York's defense was a huge problem for the Pistons tonight, forcing 19 turnovers (Cunningham had six). If Detroit can’t find a way to overcome that pressure, the series could slip away quickly.

About the author
Itiel Estudillo

Itiel Estudillo

Twitter icon

Itiel Estudillo is an NBA journalist at Sportskeeda. He played for his basketball teams during elementary and high school. With strong sports writing and journalism skills, Itiel excels in crafting engaging narratives and staying updated with the latest NBA news and trends. He enjoys fact-checking, helping with research, and being a fresh set of eyes on fellow writers' articles.

Know More

New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications