Knicks coach shrugs off rumors of Giannis Antetokounmpo nearly heading to New York this offseason

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Oct 07, 2025 23:23 GMT
NBA: New York Knicks-Media Day - Source: Imagn
Knicks coach shrugs off rumors of Giannis Antetokounmpo nearly heading to New York this offseason (Image source: Imagn)

New York Knicks coach Mike Brown reacted to the rumors around the future of two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported Tuesday that New York is Antetokounmpo's preferred landing spot outside of Milwaukee. The Bucks and the Knicks reportedly explored trade scenarios "for a window of time in August." However, the conversations did not progress.

Following the Knicks' practice on Tuesday, Brown was asked about the speculations around Antetokounmpo.

"I don’t get into that stuff," Brown said. "We’re in a great spot right now. Our guys have been playing their tails off. They’re starting to pick up what we’re doing defensively, and offensively, we’re getting a little more comfortable, especially trying to play fast. That’s what I’m concentrating on now.
"Like I said, I love our guys, and I think they’re starting to enjoy playing the way we’re trying to play on both ends."
New York is coming off a 2-0 preseason trip in Abu Dhabi, sweeping the Philadelphia 76ers. The Knicks have three more preseason games at Madison Square Garden before they open their season on Oct. 22 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Brown replaced Tom Thibodeau as Knicks coach following the latter's firing at the end of last season. Thibodeau led New York to its first Eastern Conference finals appearance in 25 years, but lost to the Indiana Pacers in six games.

While there is much outside noise on who might want to join New York, Brown has indicated that his team must focus on the present. With significant injuries to other conference rivals, the Knicks are among the teams favored to come out of the East.

Knicks insider reveals the reason why New York is Giannis Antetokounmpo's preferred landing spot

Aside from Shams Charania's report on ESPN on Tuesday, Knicks insider Ian Begley said sources told SNY that New York and Milwaukee have "cursory talks" about Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, the talks did not reach an "advanced level."

Begley also reported the reason why New York might be appealing to the nine-time All-Star.

"Begley reports that winning a title in New York appeals to Antetokounmpo, and would be one reason why he sees them as a destination," the article said.
Begley added that the Knicks will continue to monitor Antetokounmpo's situation as the season progresses. The team has limited assets to include in a deal for the Bucks star and will likely need to include several players from its core in a blockbuster trade package.

Antetokounmpo is under contract for three more years, including a player option for the 2027-28 season. His cap hit in the upcoming season is $54.13 million.

