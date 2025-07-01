Knicks coaching hunt shifts to 2x NBA COY after Jason Kidd pursuit falls through

The New York Knicks are shifting their coaching hunt to two-time NBA Coach of the Year winner Mike Brown. NBA insider Frank Isola said on Monday that Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd was the “No. 1 target” before Brown emerged as the “front runner.” After failing to secure permission to interview Kidd, the Knicks looked elsewhere.
NBA insider Shams Charania reported a few hours after the Isola tweet came out:
“Mike Brown will have a second meeting with the New York Knicks for their head coaching job and has emerged as a strong candidate, sources tell ESPN.”
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Mike Brown won the Coach of the Year award in 2009 with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He earned the same recognition in 2023 while calling the plays for the Sacramento Kings. Brown guided the Kings to a playoff appearance in 2023, their first in 16 years, the longest drought in NBA history. However, A 13-18 start to the 2023-24 campaign resulted in Brown’s firing in December last year.
Brown and Tom Thibodeau, who New York fired after their first Eastern Conference finals appearance in 25 years, are linked in team history. The two were top candidates for the team’s coaching job in 2019 before Thibodeau edged Brown. This time, Brown could take over the same position from Thibodeau.
Besides Jason Kidd, the Knicks also failed to talk to Ime Udoka (Houston Rockets) and Chris Finch (Minnesota Timberwolves). New York widened its search after failing to get an interview with their first three targets. They were reportedly interested in Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon, former Memphis Grizzlies tactician Taylor Jenkins and Timberwolves assistant coach Micah Nori.
Fans react to Mike Brown emerging as the favorite to coach the Knicks
The New York Knicks have received a ton of flak for the way they conducted their coaching search. Multiple analysts have blasted them for having no plan when they fired Tom Thibodeau.
Following reports that Mike Brown has emerged as the favorite to land the job, fans promptly reacted:
One fan said:
Another fan added:
One more fan continued:
Another fan commented:
Thibodeau was dismissed because the franchise did not think he could guide the team to the NBA championship. Only time will tell if Brown can do better to a lineup that includes All-Stars Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns. The team also has OG Anunoby, Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges, key contributors to a potentially championship-contending team.
New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.