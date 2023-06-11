Knicks draft picks 2023: When do New York Knicks pick? Order and more explored

The New York Knicks have a chest of draft capital at their disposal. However, the Knicks won't have a pick in 2023 entering the draft unless they trade for one. New York traded its top 14 protected pick to the Portland Trail Blazers in the deal to acquire Josh Hart at the trade deadline.

Meanwhile, the Knicks could've had the 11th pick in the draft if not for Dallas Mavericks finishing 11th in the Western Conference and keeping their top 10 pick from the Kristaps Porzingis trade in 2019.

The Knicks also had a second-round pick conveyed to the Minnesota Timberwolves. With the Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards finishing in the lottery, the Knicks won't have their top 18 and 14 protected picks, either.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It's unlikely that the New York Knicks will look to enter the draft by trading for a pick this season. The franchise is coming off a conference semis appearance after finishing fifth in the Eastern Conference.

New York Basketball @NBA_NewYork Knicks draft prospect workouts reportedly include:



⛹🏼G Antonio Reeves: Now '24 prospect (just withdrew from Draft)



⛹🏼F Adama Sanogo (scheduled): Final 4 MOP. Projecting undrafted free agent?



⛹🏼G Justin Powell: Also likely UFA?

From Powell's May pro day:

Knicks draft prospect workouts reportedly include:⛹🏼G Antonio Reeves: Now '24 prospect (just withdrew from Draft)⛹🏼F Adama Sanogo (scheduled): Final 4 MOP. Projecting undrafted free agent?⛹🏼G Justin Powell: Also likely UFA?From Powell's May pro day:https://t.co/65pfxs662n

With rumors flying about a bunch of superstars potentially entering the trade market, New York will likely look to preserve its future assets to make a big scoop and contend for a title.

New York Knicks have all of their six future first-round picks starting in 2024

The New York Knicks will likely look to grow internally this offseason with no draft picks available in 2023 for the first time since 2016. The Knicks have what they would want to improve their roster in many ways. New York owns all of its six first-round picks between 2024 and 2029. There could be four more, depending on whether they convey or not.

The Knicks are in an ideal position as a playoff contender. They have the resources to add depth or a superstar if one is available in the market. Damian Lillard, Jaylen Brown, Bradley Beal, Zach LaVine and potentially a couple more dark horse trade candidates could be up for grabs.

The Knicks have already made progress with Jalen Brunson as their best player, and adding a bona fide All-Star alongside him could take the Knicks to the next level in a relatively weaker Eastern Conference.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral



1st playoff series win in 10 years. BREAKING: Knicks defeat the Cavs 4-1 and advance to the Conference Semifinals.1st playoff series win in 10 years. BREAKING: Knicks defeat the Cavs 4-1 and advance to the Conference Semifinals. 🔥🔥🔥1st playoff series win in 10 years. https://t.co/v6lJAdmQyC

The Knicks don't just have draft capital but also tradeable contracts of multiple impact role players. Mitchell Robinson and Immanuel Quickley could be courted if their play matches their expensive contracts.

The New York Knicks have been cautious with securing their assets and not making hasty moves, so one can expect them to take care of business and make the right decisions again.

Poll : 0 votes