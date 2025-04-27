Knicks face alarming Mitchell Robinson illness news ahead of critical Game 4 showdown vs Pistons

The New York Knicks are set to face the Detroit Pistons in Game 4 of their first-round series on Sunday. However, the team encountered a setback as Mitchell Robinson missed Saturday’s practice due to illness. The Knicks' backup center is now listed as questionable for this crucial matchup against the Pistons.

Head coach Tom Thibodeau addressed Robinson’s status on the eve of Game 4, expressing confidence that the 7-footer will be available to play. Thibodeau also dismissed any concerns about a potential long-term issue, providing reassurance regarding Robinson's health.

Adding to the positive news, the Knicks confirmed that Robinson will no longer be on a minutes restriction moving forward. Meanwhile, in Game 2, Robinson made the most of his 16 minutes on the court, contributing effectively with two points, four rebounds and two steals while shooting 1 of 3 from the field, fulfilling his role efficiently for New York.

If Mitchell Robinson is unable to recover in time for Game 4, the Knicks will likely turn to either Precious Achiuwa or Ariel Hukporti to fill the backup center role. Interestingly, neither Achiuwa nor Hukporti has logged a single minute in the series so far, making the decision a true toss-up for Coach Thibodeau.

Meanwhile, Jalen Brunson and the Knicks will aim to deliver their strongest performance of the series on Sunday. A victory would send them back to New York with a commanding 3-1 lead and the chance to close out the Pistons at home in Game 5.

Where to watch New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons?

The New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons game will take place on Sunday, April 27, at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The game will tip off at 1 p.m. EST (10 a.m. PT).

The Knicks vs. Pistons game will be broadcast live on ABC while pre game coverage will begin one hour before tip off. Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

