Knicks fan Ben Stiller hilariously gestures to franchise’s no. 1 rival Reggie Miller as he boasts he has ‘Owned this city’

Reggie Miller said, heading into Game 2 of the series between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks, that the “Boogeyman is coming back.” The Pacers legend, now working as an analyst for TNT, was known as the “Knicks Killer” during his prime. He embraced the opportunity to return the Madison Square Garden floor where he had so many memorable games and iconic moments.

The last time Miller played at MSG in the playoffs, he dropped 34 points to eliminate the Knicks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Indiana eventually lost to the Shaq and Kobe Lakers for the 2000 championship. With Miller’s return hyped up by the NBA and TNT, the Hall of Famer couldn’t resist playing the villain again.

Before the game, Reggie Miller did what he was known for when in New York:

"People are like, 'Aren't you worried about going back to NYC & calling a game?' No. I've owned this city. I've owned this building! So why would I be worried about walking on out there, right? I’m looking forward to it.”

While “Uncle Reg” was talking trash on national TV, a diehard New York Knicks fan had to respond in the background:

Ben Stiller did not say anything but his look and the gesture likely represented everything Knicks fans wanted to do to Reggie Miller. As great as Miller was in Game 6 to send the Knicks on vacation in 2000, he had more iconic moments for the Indiana Pacers. Stiller and some older fans who were at MSG during those times will not have forgotten.

Spike Lee was blasted by the New York media following Miller’s 25-point fourth-quarter explosion in Game 5 of the 1994 East Finals. The Academy Award-winning director taunted and talked trash against the legendary shooting guard for most of the game. The Knicks eventually won the series but Miller’s lore and reputation only grew following that game.

Nearly three decades after that famous back-and-forth between the two, Lee brought framed newspaper clippings of that incredible night. Reggie Miller gladly signed them to commemorate the event. Unlike Lee, Ben Stiller refused to do the “water under the bridge” theme.

Reggie Miller’s presence couldn’t help the Pacers from wilting in Game 2 against the Knicks

Reggie Miller built a reputation in New York as one of the most dependable players when the stakes are highest. On Wednesday, Miller and Madison Square Garden fans watched as the Pacers wilted under the pressure and intensity of the Knicks. New York bucked the injuries to Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby to carve a 130-121 win to lead the series 2-0.

Miller was jeered and whistled at by fans multiple times, particularly when the Knicks stormed back to the game starting the third quarter. The Hall of Famer would have relished that back in his heyday as it only spurred him to be at his best. Tyrese Haliburton and Co. didn’t have that in them as they limped to a disappointing loss.

Leading into Game 2, Reggie Miller appeared on the Dan Patrick Show and told the host that he expected nothing less than usual from Knicks fans. Miller even said that he’d be hurt if he doesn’t hear “Reggie sucks” chants. Well, the fans obliged him and then some. Ben Stiller didn’t have to say it but words were not needed.

The Knicks were lucky Miller was on the sidelines calling the game. In the ‘90s, he would have made them pay. Unfortunately, this version of the Pacers didn’t rise to the occasion even with the “Knicks Killer” in the house.