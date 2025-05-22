Knicks fan Sunisa Lee flaunts $1,950 silver ring in courtside MSG appearance with Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods

The New York Knicks hosted Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday night for the first time in 25 years. Although their team blew a lead to the Indiana Pacers in the fourth quarter and lost 138-135, the stars were out in Madison Square Garden. Olympic gymnast Sunisa Lee was one of many celebrities in attendance, sitting with Jordyn Woods, Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfiend.

All three celebrities enjoyed each others company while soaking in Game 1 at MSG.

Lee is a two-time Olympic athlete and represents the United States in international gymnastics competitions. Her fandom of the Knicks is shared by Woods and social media influencer Samira Ahmed. All three ladies joined up to watch Game 1, taking pictures together, one of which featured Lee's $1,950 silver ring.

Both Ahmed and Lee showed off their jewelry at the game.

Lee's ring is David Yurman's Crossover Two Row Ring, featuring both sterling silver and diamonds. The ring turned heads at Madison Square Garden as Lee watched New York compete for the Eastern Conference crown.

Lee and Woods have been friends for a while, bonding over the Knicks and their shared interest in fashion. Both have complimented the other on their outfits at games in the past and shouted one another out in support.

While Woods has been attending New York's games all season to support Towns and his team, Madison Square Garden has become a destination for celebrities throughout the team's playoff run. Director Spike Lee and actors like Timothee Chalamet and Ben Stiller are staples, but Lee and other famous names are packing out the stadium with star power.

Lee, along with the rest of the New York faithful, walked away heartbroken after Game 1. However, the Knicks have a chance to even up the series in Game 2 against the Pacers on Friday at 8p.m. EST.

Sunisa Lee impressed Jordyn Woods with her outfit at a Knicks game

In early April, Lee attended a game between the Knicks and the outfit she wore earned her high praise from her fans. Even Woods was impressed as the two watched the game together. Since entering her offseason, Lee has had more time for leisurely activities, and spending time with Woods at Madison Square Garden is one of them.

Lee and Woods became friends earlier this season thanks to connecting through the team. Woods' fandom moved from the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Knicks when Towns was traded this summer. It was a big change, but Woods has made the most of it, creating a close bond with Lee and finding a new home in New York.

Lee and Woods watched together as their team put together another successful season. New York secured the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 51-31 record and find themselves four wins away from a NBA Finals berth.

