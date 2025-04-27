Knicks fans fear the worst as Jalen Brunson heads to locker room aggravating ankle

By Kevin McCormick
Modified Apr 27, 2025 19:16 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-New York Knicks at Detroit Pistons - Source: Imagn
Knicks fans fear the worst as Jalen Brunson heads to locker room Source: Imagn

Through the opening games of the postseason, Jalen Brunson has been one of the league's top performers. Things seem to have taken a turn for the worst for the All-Star guard, resulting in New York Knicks fans beginning to worry.

Towards the end of the third quarter of Sunday's Game 3, Burnson was forced to leave the game and head to the locker room. He seems to have suffered an ankle injury after getting tangled up with Dennis Schroder while going for a loose ball.

Jalen Brunson tried to get up on his own, but immediately went back to the floor. He was then helped up by teammates to leave and be looked at by the training staff.

After a brief stint in the locker room, Brunson came back and re-entered the game early in the fourth quarter.

Knicks fans react to Jalen Brunson Game 3 injury vs Pistons

As expected, Knicks fans were distraught to see Brunson leave the game in such fashion. They rushed to social media to react to the star guard possibly suffering an injury.

As the driving force for the Knicks, fans pleaded for Burnson to return to the action.

"BASKETBALL GODS NEVER DISAPPOINT BYE BYE FLOPPER GET WELL SOON AND COME BACK WITHOUT THE FLOPS," one fan said.
"That one looked bad," another fan said.
"Tape that sh*t up and get back in the game man the nba has gotten too soft he ain’t tear anything nothing," said one fan.

Upon making his return, the hobbled Brunson will not attempt to help New York secure a victory in hopes of taking a commanding 3-1 lead on the Pistons.

