Knicks fans find gripe with Cavaliers’ better odds to comeback despite 3-1 deficit

The Cleveland Cavaliers went down 129-109 in their Eastern Conference semifinal game against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night. Despite trailing 3-1 in the series, bookmaker FanDuel predicted them at third to win the East.

According to FanDuel, the Cavaliers are favored over the New York Knicks, despite the Knicks leading their series against the Boston Celtics 2-1. The prediction drew criticism from fans, with users expressing their frustration on X/Twitter.

"Cavs down 1000 points having to win 3 straight but still having better odds than the Knicks is frying me"

Other Knicks fans on X shared the same discontent:

"Cavs down 3-1 and still favored over the Knicks after losing by 40 points is diabolical behavior," a fan tweeted.

"They always underestimate our Knicks," another fan added.

"The Cavs are down 3-1 and still have a better chance of making the finals then the Knicks who are up 2-1," a fan mentioned.

Other users on X asked the Knicks to prove their doubters wrong:

"Cavs down 3-1 just lost by 40 and still got better odds knicks please show the world," a fan tweeted.

"Knicks gotta shock the world & break the books. just two more wins. I only want it to happen just because," a fan commented.

The Pacers dominated the Cavaliers from the opening tip. They scored 38 points in the first quarter and 42 points in the second quarter, and limited the Cavs to 23 and 16 points, respectively. The 80-39 halftime lead was the largest in NBA playoff history for the Pacers.

Pascal Siakam led the way for the Pacers with 21 points. Myles Turner and Obi Toppin each chipped in 20 points.

Elsewhere, the Knicks aim to take a commanding 3-1 lead in their series against the Celtics. Game 4 is scheduled for May 12, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Darius Garland not giving up on Cavaliers' comeback in playoff series against Indiana

Darius Garland, in his postgame presser, wasn't ready to give up on the Cleveland Cavaliers mounting a comeback against the Indiana Pacers.

“Like I said, this franchise’s been down 3-1 before. This group can do it. We got the talent, we got the skillset. The camaraderie is always there. Just got to just go out there and play with our physicality that we play with, and play our brand of basketball.”

Game 5 between Cleveland and Indiana is scheduled for Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. ET.

