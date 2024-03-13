Knicks fans fuming at Candace Parker after NBA insider fact checks 3x WNBA champ

Candace Parker, who is part of TNT’s Tuesday crew that covers NBA games, had an interesting analysis about the New York Knicks. The three-time WNBA champ said she was worried about how the heavy minutes logged by key players could eventually affect the team’s playoff push. She mentioned Josh Hart, Jalen Brunson and Donte DiVincenzo as among those who have spent too much time on the court.

Injuries to Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson and OG Anunoby have forced Tom Thibodeau to rely more on his healthy players. With the two sidelined for weeks, the Knicks coach has increased the minutes of Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo.

Parker is concerned the said players could break down due to the minutes Thibodeau has asked them to play.

Frank Isola questioned Candace Parker's analysis

Frank Isola, who extensively covers the Knicks, disagreed with her assessment on X, formerly called Twitter. He said that Jayson Tatum, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic, Kevin Durant and other NBA stars have played more total minutes than anyone from the Knicks.

Isola pointed out that teams, and not just the Knicks, have been relying just as heavily on their franchise cornerstones to carry their respective teams.

Basketball fans promptly reacted to Isola’s contradiction of Candace Parker’s analysis:

In February, Hart averaged 39.9 MPG, a figure that is now 43.5 MPG in March. Brunson averaged 37.8 MPG last month but has been held back a bit due to a knee injury in March. Over his last two games, he is averaging 30.5 MPG. That will easily go up as the Knicks try to grab an outright playoff spot. DiVincenzo is in the same boat. From 37.5 MPG in February, he is now up to 39.0 MPG in March.

Still, if total minutes are considered, which should be the case as it is a season-long competition, then Frank Isola’s contention is right. If Candace Parker is worried about the minutes logged by Knicks players, she should also take into consideration how other superstars are playing more.

Nikola Jokic has tallied 2,159 minutes already. Josh Hart has 2,002, Jalen Brunson has 2,080, and Donte DiVincenzo has 1,675. Isola got his facts right and questioned Parker’s number.

Candace Parker is convinced the Knicks can make noise in the playoffs if healthy

The New York Knicks hold a 37-27 record for fourth in the Eastern Conference. Candace Parker is convinced they can make noise in the playoffs if they manage to hold on to that spot and stay healthy. OG Anunoby just returned from an 18-game absence to help the Knicks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 106-79 on Tuesday.

New York is still waiting for news on a potential Julius Randle comeback. While a season-ending shoulder surgery has not been ruled out, the forward still has hopes of avoiding that and returning to play. If the Knicks enter the postseason largely healthy, Parker will be right.

The Knicks are now 13-2 since acquiring OG Anunoby. Without him, they were 8-10. Randle’s return will be key. New York played like they were legit title contenders when they were all healthy. If they get the gang back just in time for the postseason, Frank Isola will not likely contradict Candace Parker’s assertion.