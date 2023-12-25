"Knicks fans are on hopium rn": NBA Twitter turns in hysterical reactions as Knicks lead odds to land Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell's name has been linked to the New York Knicks even when he was playing for the Utah Jazz. Trade rumors are swirling that the four-time NBA All-Star may be on the move, and the Knicks came up again as the team that has the best odds to land the former Louisville Cardinal.

According to the recent odds posted by NBA Central, Mitchell going to the Knicks is at +200, followed by the Miami Heat at +250. Other teams in the mix are the Brooklyn Nets, New Orleans Pelicans, Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors.

This news attracted a lot of social media reactions.

"The Knicks fans are on hopium rn,": comments JBond on the social media platform X.

Some Knicks fans are salivating at the possibility that the team could have a dynamic backcourt tandem of Jalen Brunson and Donovan Mitchell.

While some love the idea of Mitchell and Brunson teaming up in New York, there are opinions thrown out that the combo won't deliver a championship.

Of course, some naysayers will see that Mitchell will head out to another team rather than the Knicks.

Bill Simmons sees the Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat as the two teams that Donovan Mitchell could be traded for

With all the hype about Donovan Mitchell going to the New York Knicks, veteran journalist Bill Simmons has a hunch that the Brooklyn Nets or even the Miami Heat can outbid them.

"This is something that's been brewing before the season [on Mitchell]. ... I haven't heard anyone say that (he's staying) at some point, this would be the test season (with the Cavs). ... It's going to be Miami or Brooklyn. I would vote Miami and Brooklyn as my favorites [to land him]," Simmons said through The Ringer.

This is the second season of Donovan Mitchell with the Cleveland Cavaliers and so far he has averaged 27.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.8 steals per game.

Mitchell is valued at $33.1 million for this season and has two more years in his contract, with the second being a $37 million player option by the 2025-26 NBA season.

This means the only way for teams to get the services of Mitchell is going to be either a trade or a buyout by the Cavs, which is very unlikely to happen.