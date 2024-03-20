Knicks fans hyped as Jalen Brunson suits up for AT&T March Madness Ad alongside Sabrina Ionescu

Jalen Brunson has been stellar this season for the New York Knicks as he continues to lead his Eastern Conference team confidently with the NBA Playoffs looming close. With the 2024 NCAA March Madness Tournament here, the Knicks guard was spotted in an AT&T advertisement alongside New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu.

Following the release of the AT&T March Madness advertisement, numerous fans were ecstatic and shared their excitement via X.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

During the advertisement, the NBA All-Star showed off a unique-looking jacket that was filled with several television screens, each airing a March Madness game. Upon stepping outside, a huge crowd formed behind him and proceeded to follow him everywhere, eager to check out how each game was unfolding.

Interestingly, two-time WNBA All-Star Sabrina Ionescu made a quick appearance. She was seen in a restaurant with Jalen Brunson and watched one of the games through the jacket. Being another basketball star in New York City, it was certainly a great choice to bring Ionescu into the commercial.

The fans were pleased that Jalen Brunson finally received a proper commercial, considering that he made the NBA East All-Star Team this year. From being one of the best second options when he was still playing alongside Luka Doncic in the Dallas Mavericks to now being the face of the New York Knicks franchise, Brunson has arrived.

Prior to NBA stardom, Jalen Brunson was a key piece of Villanova's 2018 NCAA Championship run

Before making it to the NBA, Brunson was seen as an effective leader by the 2018 Villanova Wildcats. During his two seasons at Villanova, he put up 16.9 points (52.9% shooting, including 39.8% from beyond the arc) and 4.4 assists per game.

Moreover, Brunson shared the importance of being a prime example for his teammates to follow in the locker room and on the court, as per Andscape's William C. Rhoden.

"As an older guy you're doing the same thing," Brunson said, "but you're trying to teach the younger guys how to do that as well. Being taught that my freshman year and now teaching it as an upperclassman shows you that when you buy into the team things, a lot can come your way."

In the 2018 NCAA Championship game against the Michigan Wolverines, Brunson put up nine points (4-of-13 shooting), two assists and two steals. Luckily, Donte DiVincenzo stepped up with a 31-point performance (10-of-15 shooting) to outlast Michigan.

In the 2018 NBA Draft, Jalen Brunson was selected 33rd overall by the Dallas Mavericks, where he played four seasons. Playing in his second season with the Knicks, Brunson is averaging 27.6 points (47.8% shooting, including 40.0% from 3-point range), 6.4 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.

It's been a long road for the Knicks star, playing in his sixth NBA season and finally getting the proper recognition for how consistent he has been all this time. It is also a testament to the kind of player Jalen Brunson is as he makes sure to enter each season with a refined and polished game.

There are certain basketball players who make it into the NBA by being selected late in the draft and then get sidetracked by the league due to inconsistencies and lack of skill development. However, Brunson is one of the few players who had a chip on his shoulders that translated well to how he carried himself on the court from his production to his attitude.