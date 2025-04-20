Knicks fans mock Pistons as 21-0 run leads to Game 1 collapse - "Detroit Bad Boys? More like Sad Boys!"

The New York Knicks pulled the rug out from under the Detroit Pistons to take Game 1 of their first-round playoff series on Saturday. Fans on social media took the opportunity to roast the Pistons for their collapse.

New York used a spirited 21-0 run midway through the fourth quarter to turn a 98-90 deficit into a 111-98 lead. The Knicks then built on that momentum to secure a 123-112 victory in front of their home crowd.

The Pistons’ collapse prompted an outpouring of reactions on X (formerly Twitter), with Knicks fans ridiculing Detroit for their late-game collapse.

"Detroit Bad Boys? More like Sad Boys!" a fan said.

"Detroit is f***ing dogs***. How do you even let that happen," another user said.

"Detroit s*** the bed, haven’t seen that many turnovers by an nba team in a while," a fan commented.

"Haters gon say the refs helped, but clearly it was the Knicks players who made the shots and not the stupidstons," a comment highlighted.

"Knicks got that dawg in em, Pistons in trouple fr 💯," a fan said.

"This series is over," another claimed.

"The lights are too high in Detroits 😂😂😂😂," a user added.

All-Star guard Jalen Brunson led the way for the Knicks in the Game 1 victory, finishing with 34 points. Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby each had 23 points, with Cameron Payne coming off the bench to score 14.

For the Pistons, it was Tobias Harris who led the team in scoring with 25 points, with Cade Cunningham adding 21 and Malik Beasley 20.

Tobias Harris explains Pistons' collapse in Game 1 loss

Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris lamented the team's late-game collapse but charged it to experience as they look to redeem themselves next game.

The 14-year veteran spoke to reporters following the 123-112 loss and reflected on what went wrong in the fourth quarter.

"Little things add up. You can look at the offensive rebounds, 50-50 balls out there, the turnovers hurt as well," he said. "Every game is a learning experience."

Entering the fourth quarter, the Pistons held a six-point cushion, 91-85, and were seemingly in steady control of the game.

They were, however, outscored by the Knicks in the payoff period 40-21, punctuated by a devastating 21-0 Knicks run over five minutes that swung the momentum completely.

Guards Jalen Brunson and Cameron Payne were particularly effective in the closing period, combining for 23 of New York’s 40 fourth-quarter points on an efficient 9-of-12 shooting.

Harris and the Pistons will try to bounce back in Game 2 on Monday, still in New York.

