"Knicks' father right there" - Pacers fans go crazy as Tyrese Haliburton's historic triple-double takes Indy one win closer to NBA Finals

Tyrese Haliburton led the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday to a 130-121 win over the New York Knicks in Game 4. The star guard finished the game with 32 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds to bring the Pacers to the cusp of the NBA Finals. Haliburton and Co. can advance to the championship round with another win at Madison Square Garden in two nights.

Fans promptly reacted to Haliburton’s all-around brilliance in Game 4 against the Knicks.

Vic @VicCruzLive Knicks father right there

One fan said:

Sports Channel @channel_sp91877 Own Knick’s and bumrunson

Another fan added:

Lion Hearted @recklessrod_ Trae and hali own the knicks

One more fan continued:

desire @dgsire players voted this guy as the most overrated player in the league by the way...

Another fan commented:

Doug Harvin @RealDougHarvin Everyone should be rooting for this guy to win the title

Haliburton dueled with Knicks star Jalen Brunson to open the showdown. The Indy point guard delivered 15 points and six assists to tow his team to a 43-35 first-quarter lead. New York won the second quarter, but Haliburton kept the Pacers in front 69-64 at halftime.

Unlike in Game 3, the Indiana Pacers refused to wilt in the second half on Tuesday. Tyrese Haliburton, with help from Pascal Siakam and Aaron Nesmith, kept the visitors at bay. When he was not scoring, Haliburton did damage by running the plays to push Indiana’s advantage to 102-91 heading into the final 12 minutes.

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle gave Tyrese Haliburton a rest in the first five minutes of the fourth quarter. Indiana, behind Siakam’s fast start, clung to a 111-99 lead with 7:57 remaining in the game. The point guard sustained his scoring and playmaking excellence once he returned to help his team win the game.

Tyrese Haliburton pushes Pacers to the brink of first NBA Finals appearance in 25 years

The Indiana Pacers have reached the Eastern Conference finals five times since 2000. They were denied by the Detroit Pistons (2004), the Miami Heat twice (2013 and 2014) and the Boston Celtics last year. In their fifth ECF, they are a win shy of reaching the championship round.

Tyrese Haliburton’s impressive performances in the ECF, particularly in Game 4, have brought the Pacers to the brink of an NBA Finals appearance. The last time the Pacers made it to the last dance, they lost in six games to the LA Lakers behind the legendary duo of Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant. After 25 years, they could return to the same stage where they fell short.

Haliburton has a chance to send the Pacers to the next round if he can lead his team to one more win in the ECF.

