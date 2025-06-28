Knicks Free Agency: New York predicted to have a go at Karl-Anthony Towns’ close friend and key player on East rival

The New York Knicks are predicted to pursue top free agents, including Karl-Anthony Towns' close friend and countryman, Al Horford. The Boston Celtics' big man is an unrestricted free agent. Horford, 39, remains a sought-after target among centers because of the limited market for players in his position.

According to insider Ian Begley, the Knicks might at least 'check' on Horford. He also hinted that Towns' close relationship with Horford could help New York.

"I think the Knicks will also at least check in on Al Horford’s situation ... As an aside: Horford has a close relationship with Karl-Anthony Towns," Begley wrote on Friday.

Al Horford would be an exceptional fit for the New York Knicks, who lack size in the frontcourt. They played Mitchell Robinson against the Indiana Pacers, who replaced Josh Hart. While Robinson gave them solid minutes, he was almost a non-factor offensively, barring his rebounding ability.

Horford, on the other hand, is a two-way player. He can space the floor and is a versatile defensive presence. The Knicks' frontcourt could be a handful to deal with if they manage to pair Horford with Towns.

Celtics reportedly looking for pathways to retain Al Horford amid Knicks' interest

The Boston Celtics have hit the reset button after trading Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, parting ways with two key starters who helped them win a championship last year. The Celtics aren't considering any more retooling of their roster amid the need to shed salary.

Instead, according to The Athletic, they are planning to move Anfernee Simons, whom they acquired in the Holiday deal, as it will give them the flexibility to keep Al Horford, Sam Hauser, and Luke Kornet. With Jayson Tatum unlikely to play a significant amount of time in the 2025-26 season as he recovers from an Achilles injury, the Celtics want to shed salary and stay below the luxury tax.

If Simons remains on the roster, Hauser could be on his way out via trade, while retaining Horford and Kornet in free agency will not be possible. The situation with Horford remains tricky, though.

He has contemplated retiring, and if next season ends up being his last, he would ideally prefer a move to another contender since Boston is likely out of the championship race.

