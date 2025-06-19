"Knicks getting everyone paid" - NBA fans react to Ime Udoka signing long term deal with Rockets

The Houston Rockets have signed their coach, Ime Udoka, to a long-term extension. ESPN's Shams Charania broke the news to the community in an X post on Thursday. The insider did not reveal the length or the amount both parties agreed upon.

However, he revealed that the extension will make Ime Udoka one of the highest-paid coaches in the league. Houston made this decision amid the NY Knicks' impending search for a coach to fill in Tom Thibodeau's shoes after they fired him in early June.

Some fans were quick to credit the Knicks' coach search for the extension Udoka received in the post's comment section.

"Knicks getting everyone paid," one fan said.

"He should absolutely thank the New York Knicks," another fan said.

"Knicks front office getting all these coaches paid," another fan said.

"Knicks got him paid," another fan said.

While most fans credited the Knicks for the extension, others congratulated Ime Udoka for bagging the extension.

"Well deserved! Best coach in the league and it’s NOT close," one fan said.

"Easy call, great coach has proven it with two franchises. Let’s see if Rockets can take the same jump the Thunder did," another fan said.

Last week, reports of the Knicks being interested in Udoka had surfaced, which might have motivated the Rockets to lock down their tactician who led them to a top-2 finish for the first time in seven years.

Looking at Ime Udoka's run with the Houston Rockets

Ime Udoka has had a great run with the Houston Rockets. He has turned around a team that was built on young players and worn-out veterans and transformed them into a top-five regular-season team.

Udoka finished this season with a 52-30 record and led the team to its first playoff appearance since 2019-20. The Rockets then faced a Steph Curry-led Golden State Warriors in the first round.

Although Udoka's side put up a tough fight, the Warriors won in seven games. The Rockets' coach has a 93-71 record in two years with the franchise.

Udoka joined the Rockets at the end of the 2023-24 season, after serving his suspension for violating team rules in his time with the Boston Celtics.

The former Boston coach was reportedly in an inappropriate relationship with a woman who worked for the Celtics, which led to him getting suspended for the entire 2022-23 season.

