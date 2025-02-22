Knicks Injury Report: Latest on Josh Hart's availability for game vs Celtics (Feb. 23)

The New York Knicks couldn't keep the momentum going in their latest outing. The No. 1 seeded Cleveland Cavaliers proved why they have the best record in the NBA with a big home win over Tom Thibodeau's team on Friday night.

The Cavs set the tone early with a 41-point first quarter. They finished the game with 142 points and had five players score in double figures.

Neither starter played more than 26 minutes, and the game seemed pretty much decided at halftime. Things won't get much easier for the Knicks, who will stay on the road to face the other top team in the Eastern Conference on Sunday, the Boston Celtics.

To add insult to injury, they will most likely do so without one of their best defensive players and their biggest hustler, as Josh Hart is still dealing with a knee injury and is still listed as out, per ESPN.

Even so, Knicks beat writer Stefan Bondy reported on Saturday that there's still a chance he will rejoin the team in Boston after not traveling with them to Cleveland.

The Villanova product has missed his team's last two games because of the ailment. He's managed to play through injury multiple times this season, but the Knicks are being a little more cautious this time around.

The Knicks missed Hart's presence on both sides of the glass vs. the Cavaliers, losing the rebounding battle 23-36.

Hart is averaging 14.7 points, 9.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game this season.

The Knicks will also be without Mitchell Robinson, who has yet to make his debut this season. The lanky big man has been out for a long while with an ankle injury, and there was no clear timetable for his return.

Fortunately for the Knicks, it seems like he's inching closer to making his season debut, as Thibodeau confirmed that he's begun doing some light 5-on-5 work. Then again, even when he does play, he will most likely be eased back into action and will either be on a minutes restriction or be held out of back-to-backs.

The New York Knicks will try to bounce back vs. the Celtics

The Knicks are three games behind the Boston Celtics in the race for the second spot in the Eastern Conference.

Catching up with the Cavaliers, who are nine games ahead, might be a bit of a reach at this point in the season, but getting the Celtics looks quite feasible.

Of course, that will be easier said than done without one of their key contributors, especially if they have to go against the defending champions on their court.

