  • Knicks Injury Report: Latest on Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby's Status as 4 Key Contributors on Injury List for Heat Game (Oct. 26)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Oct 26, 2025 11:00 GMT
NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers at New York Knicks - Source: Imagn
The New York Knicks and Miami Heat cross swords in an intraconference regular-season game on Sunday. Ahead of the tie, the Knicks' injury report is stacked with as many as four players named on the list. Karl-Anthony Towns is "questionable" with a right quad strain, but OG Anunoby is not listed on the injury report.

Towns played through physical discomfort in the Knicks' first two games of the season. After the opening night game, he publicly admitted to not being 100% healthy but showed commendable character to make himself available and then make a big contribution to the team's cause. In the previous encounter against the Boston Celtics, he scored 26 points and pulled down 13 rebounds.

The Knicks fans received a massive scare in the previous game when OG Anunoby hobbled off the court in the fourth quarter and appeared in visible pain. He didn't return for the remainder of the contest, leaving the Knicks supporters anxious about his health. Anunoby isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's game and will suit up against the Heat.

Josh Hart, who grabbed 14 rebounds against the Celtics, is "probable" to play. The veteran guard is dealing with a lingering back issue, which kept him out of the opening night game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Deuce McBride is listed as "questionable" due to personal reasons. He suited up in both the previous games. Meanwhile, Mitchell Robinson has been ruled out with an ankle injury.

How to watch New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat?

The New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat game will take place on Sunday, Oct. 26, at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Tip off is slated for 6 p.m. EST (3 p.m. PT).

The Knicks vs. Heat game will be telecast live on MSG (local) and FanDuel Sports Network (local). NBA League Pass and Fubo will live-stream the game.

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Edited by Atishay Jain
