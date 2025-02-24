Knicks insider doesn't mince words, blasts Tom Thibodeau after Karl Anthony-Towns' injury: "It's indefensible, reckless, short-sighted, unjustifiable"

Karl Anthony-Towns has had a stellar year in his first season as a member of the New York Knicks. Towns was named a starter for last weekend's All-Star game. Towns has been a big part of the Knicks sitting as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a record of 37-20. Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau has also played a large part in the success, although Thibodeau has historically been criticized for poor workload management of his players, leading to injuries.

The too-many-minutes debate was reignited Sunday night again as Towns appeared to hurt his left knee around the eight-minute mark of the fourth quarter, with the Knicks trailing the Boston Celtics 101-89. Towns limped back to the locker room to be examined before returning to the Knicks bench. Thibodeau then proceeded to sub Towns in with four minutes left.

Knicks insider Tommy Beer did not mince words, as he called Thibodeau's decision to put Towns back in the game "indefensible":

"Thibs sending KAT back into a regular-season game in which NY is down 20 and with less than 4 minutes remaining after KAT just crumpled to the bench in pain clutching his left knee and limped back to the locker room... is indefensible. Period... It's reckless and short-sighted and unjustifiable"

Karl Anthony-Towns returned to the game but the Knicks were unable to mount a comeback, and the Celtics won by a score of 118-105. Towns did not score in the final four minutes after being subbed back in.

"He said he was fine": - New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau on the decision to sub in Karl Anthony-Towns after an apparent knee injury

Karl Anthony-Towns injured his knee in the fourth quarter of Sunday's Celtics-Knicks game. He headed back to the locker room before returning to the Knicks bench. Many were surprised to see Towns re-enter the game with four minutes left and the Knicks facing an 18-point deficit.

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau was asked about the decision to sub Towns back in after his apparent injury:

"He said he was fine"

Towns entered the game and was seen visibly limping up the court and grabbing at his injured knee. If Towns said he was fine, it did not appear that was the case to those watching:

Towns has had a phenomenal year for the Knicks in his first season with the team, averaging career highs in rebounds (13.4), steals (1.0), and 3-point percentage (42.7%). It's possible Thibodeau was looking for some of that spark to help the Knicks comeback from that deficit, but that attempt was unsuccessful. Karl Anthony-Towns is fine and it's not a more serious injury.

