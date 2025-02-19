Knicks insider predicts changes in Karl-Anthony Towns role with return of $14,318,182 center imminent

Karl-Anthony Towns is enjoying one of the best seasons of his career this year. The 10-year pro participated in his fifth All-Star Game — his first one as a starter — along with New York Knicks teammate Jalen Brunson. With the All-Star festivities over, teams are preparing for the final stretch of the regular season. The Knicks will be a team to watch as they will have a key player back.

Mitchell Robinson, who is making $14,318,182 this season according to Spotrac, was injured during the Knicks' playoff run last season. His recovery has kept him out of Tom Thibodeau's rotations this season, but according to The Athletic, the center is close to making his debut. His return to the lineup is a boost, but will also require adjustments, specifically from Towns.

The Athletic's James Edwards III answered questions from New York fans about the team, but he harped on how Robinson's return would affect Towns. Once Robinson is back, the Knicks' biggest question will be how the two will fit together.

"Robinson’s presence for the Knicks, assuming he’s healthy, will be huge," Edwards wrote on Wednesday. "New York will need these final 28 games to sort a lot of stuff out, including how Towns will be impacted."

Towns has been playing as the Knicks' center when he is on the floor. His play has been a big part of New York's offense, whose 118.4 points per game ranks within the top five in the NBA this year. Robinson's return would likely mean that Towns will slide to power forward, both as a starter and a closer for Thibodeau.

While the change would require getting used to, Towns has had success playing alongside a defensive-minded center, most notably last season when he partnered with Rudy Gobert on the Minnesota Timberwolves front line. If the Knicks can figure out how to play with their full roster, they could make a deep playoff run.

How far can Karl-Anthony Towns and the Knicks go in the playoffs?

The New York Knicks (36-18) are within the top three in the Eastern Conference as teams prepare for their last stretch of games this season. Looking at possible playoff matchups, the return of Robinson gives the Knicks an intimidating interior defensive presence, helping to balance their offensive excellence.

Despite having a better year offensively at the expense of their defense, New York has the roster to capture the balance required to make a deep run. However, Karl-Anthony Towns' return to the power forward position could decide how far the Knicks can go.

