Knicks insider predicts Jalen Brunson's dad's future on coaching staff after Tom Thibodeau firing

The New York Knicks made a shocking move on Tuesday afternoon by parting ways with coach Tom Thibodeau. As they begin the search for a replacement, one insider touched on what this change could mean for a key member of the staff.

Ad

Typically, when a coach is brought in, they can fill out their group of assistants. In this case, that might be a little different. Mainly, when it comes to one assistant coach, that being Jalen Brunson's father, Rick.

While breaking down the Knicks' coaching move, insider Ian Begley touched on how this could impact Rick Brunson's role with the franchise. He expects him to hang around on the next coach's staff primarily because whoever takes the job won't want to cause issues with Jalen.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I can’t see the Knicks forcing any coach to keep Brunson," Begley wrote Wednesday. "But I also don’t think they would have to force the issue. If you’re a new head coach and you want to connect with the face of your franchise, would you want to piss him off by firing his dad? It doesn’t strike me as a logical move."

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rick Brunson has been with New York since the summer of 2022, joining Thibodeau's staff just before his son inked a deal with the team in free agency.

TV analyst shuts down the idea of Jay Wright coming out of retirement to coach the Knicks

Immediately after the news surfaced about the Knicks firing Tom Thibodeau, Jay Wright was the first name people started tossing around as a replacement. Since he stepped away from his duties at Villanova, many have wanted to see him reunite with Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart in the NBA.

Ad

Over the past few years, Wright has made it clear he has no intentions of being a coach again. These days, he stays around the game of basketball as a TV analyst. With speculation starting to rise about Wright again, one person close to him set the record straight.

In an elongated post on X (formerly Twitter), HoopsHQ's Seth Davis opened up on Wright possibly becoming the next coach of the Knicks. Having spent the last three years on screen with him, he doesn't expect him to jump back into the world of coaching.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Based on all the comments about the subject, it seems that a Wright reunion with his former Villanova Wildcats players remains a pipe dream.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin McCormick Kevin McCormick is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in journalism and a bachelor's degree in Sports Management Marketing from Holy Family University.



Kevin has worked with various notable outlets throughout his career, including 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, Heavy Sports, and Sports Illustrated/FanNation, before joining Sportskeeda in March 2022.



Specializing in NBA and WNBA coverage, Kevin's passion for basketball stems from his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Among his favorite players are Kevin Durant, Chet Holmgren, and Steph Curry, while his all-time favorites include Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.



Kevin holds Coach K in high regard for the large input he's had on the game helping mold players across multiple generations. Kevin believes the iconic rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson helped elevate the league to its current status.



Through his writing, Kevin provides in-depth analysis and insights into player and coach quotes. He prioritizes sourcing information from credible and reliable outlets.



Kevin enjoys reading, aiming to finish at least one book per month, and he is a big fan of music. Know More