Knicks' Josh Hart hilariously expects Sunisa Lee’s courtside presence will unlock OG Anunoby’s playoff mode against Pistons

OG Anunoby could be the New York Knicks' answer for their opponents come playoff time. The Knicks will need a lot from him, and his teammate Josh Hart has the perfect prescription to unleash him for the playoffs against the Detroit Pistons.

Ad

During an episode of "Roommates Show" on Friday, while discussing recent impressive performances from Anunoby, Hart quipped about how to unlock his teammate.

"We need [Sunisa Lee] or Anne Hathaway at every game during this playoff run," Hart said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Anunoby had a 40-point game against the Denver Nuggets in November last year. However, he lacked consistency throughout the season but found his rhythm just a few weeks before the playoffs.

In the last 21 games, OG Anunoby has looked more and more like himself on both ends of the floor. Of those 21 games, he has had three 30-point, five 25-point, and eight 20-point games.

The third-seeded Knicks will face the sixth-seeded Detroit Pistons in the Eastern Conference first-round series.

Ad

Anne Hathaway once thanked OG Anunoby for almost crashing into her courtside

The New York Knicks faced the Chicago Bulls on Nov. 13 at Madison Square Garden. Although the night ended in disappointment for the hosts, someone's night was made. Anne Hathaway got her dream fulfilled when OG Anunoby almost crashed into the Hollywood actress who was sitting courtside.

During the first quarter, he tried to steal a ball that touched his left hand and flew into the stands. When Anunoby rushed to grab the ball from going out of bounds, he almost crashed into Hathaway, who was sitting with her son.

Ad

The next day, Hathaway posted a video thanking the Knicks star for fulfilling her dream.

"I almost got crashed into last night. I always wanted that to happen. Thanks, OG," Anne Hathaway said in the video.

If Anunoby were to request Hathaway to support him from courtside, it's likely that the Hollywood actress would gladly accept the invitation, at least for her son's love for the Knicks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More