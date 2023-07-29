Knicks' Josh Hart opts into $12,900,000 contract to potentially grab extension worth $81,000,000

Josh Hart's impact on the New York Knicks has been nothing short of spectacular since they acquired him around the Feb. 14 trade deadline. Hart instantly slotted into Tom Thibodeau's system on both ends of the court, while his Villanova connection with Jalen Brunson proved to be a hit.

However, from the moment Hart arrived in New York, his future was a hot topic of conversation. Josh Hart had a one-year player option on his current contract, which he was widely expected to opt out of during the 2023 offseason.

In a surprise U-turn, Hart opted into his $12.9 million player option in a move that was clearly geared toward helping the New York Knicks retain flexibility in free agency. According to Stefen Bondy of the NY Daily News, Josh Hart would only have opted into his current deal if there was an agreement in place with the Knicks to extend him during the season.

"Logic indicates he wouldn’t have opted into his contract without assurances that the Knicks will extend his contract this summer at a strong number," Bondy wrote. "Hart is represented by CAA, the agency closely associated with the Knicks."

Assuming the Knicks stand by their side of the agreement, Hart will likely sign a deal worth $81 million, which would see the impressive wing drastically improve his current earning potential. Bondy wrote:

"By opting into his deal, Hart, 28, is eligible for an extension in August worth up to four years and $81 million...By taking less money for the upcoming season (his salary in free agency would’ve probably been around $17.5 million compared to the $12.9 option), the Knicks have more financial flexibility for this summer."

The New York Knicks added Donte DiVincenzo

Under Tom Thibodeau, the New York Knicks have adopted a gritty style of basketball centered around a stringent defense. With that in mind, the Knicks further strengthened the Villanova connection within their roster by acquiring former Golden State Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo in free agency.

According to Spotrac.com, DiVincenzo will earn $46.8 million on his four-year deal, with an average annual value of $11.7 million, which falls below the total amount available with the non-taxpayer mid-level exception.

Shortly after DiVincenzo signed with the Knicks, Steph Curry praised his former teammate's professionalism and ability to impact a game.

“He’s all about basketball, he’s all about winning," Curry said. "He brings great energy to the locker room. I used to call him the vet even though he’s still on the younger side, just because he’s got that kind of spirit about him.

"He plays way beyond his years. He’s good on both sides of the ball, he can play-make better than most people probably realize. So he fills a lot of holes on a team.”

Now, the Knicks have Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart on their rotation. The three players came through the Villanova system and provide grit and determination that will help elevate the Knicks' overall mentality moving forward.

