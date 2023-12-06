Knicks' Josh Hart takes a cheeky swipe at Jose Alvarado, calls him a 'loser'

Josh Hart, one of the best defenders on the New York Knicks, is vocal on social media. The most recent victim of Hart's social media antics is New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado, who was mocked for speaking his mind.

This isn't the first time Hart's antics have gotten traction online, similar to his comical nature when he is on the Knicks' bench.

According to Central Dunk, Alvero plans to give his daughters the $500k prize money if the Pelicans win. In response, Hart mocked him for it on X.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"What a loser," Hart tweeted. "Go get you some ice."

Expand Tweet

NBA fans quickly commented that Josh Hart's "cheeky way" of replying is pure sarcasm. This is how the guard usually is whenever he comments on social media.

Be that as it may, there's no denying that Alvarado's priority is winning the In-Season Tournament for his kids instead of himself. Here's what Alvarado said about the tournament prize money, as per Marc J. Spears:

"I ain’t struggling now," Alvarado said. "I’m blessed to be financially good. So why do I need to add that extra load? Let that grow and let them have it. I ain’t going to see it."

"I promise. I ain’t going to touch it. It’s a great opportunity to do that. A lot of people aren’t that fortunate, but I am."

"I just want this game to keep me blessed, and I don’t want my kids to worry about nothing."

How did Josh Hart and Jose Alvarado fare in their teams' In-Season Tournament games?

During Monday night, the New Orleans Pelicans went up against the Sacramento Kings in the In-Season Tournament quarterfinal round. The Pelicans won the ball game with a score of 127-117.

In the ball game, Jose Alvarado finished with nine points (3-of-4 shooting, including 2-of-3 from 3-point range), three rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, the New York Knicks were matched against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night's In-Season Tournament quarterfinal round. The Knicks lost the game to the Bucks 146-122.

During the game, Josh Hart put up 11 points (5-of-8 shooting, including 1-of-1 from 3-point range), four rebounds and three steals.