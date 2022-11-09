“Knicks are kinda hoarding those 1st round picks” – Shams Charania informs Knicks protecting picks, planning to acquire a megastar

The New York Knicks have found themselves in an interesting position throughout the past few years. It's evident that the team needs a superstar, but the front office hasn't made a move to get one. That may happen soon, however.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Knicks are going to do whatever it takes to add that guy in the future.

"Executives around the league, they're viewing & believing that the Knicks are kinda hoarding those 1st round picks just waiting for that next megastar to become available…Whoever that megastar is, they'll be right there for it," Charania tweeted.

"For whatever reason, they did not believe that Donovan Mitchell was a guy they wanted to go fully, fully all-in on. ... You choose that you'd rather keep all the picks and all the flexibility," Charania said. "And you have to give (team president) Leon Rose credit for this: They've built up those assets necessary to when whoever that megastar is (available), they'll be right there for him."

What superstar will the Knicks get?

If things stay the same, the Knicks will likely have an opportunity to add a star at the trade deadline. It won't be for another few months (in February), but the Knicks look prepared.

One thing to factor in is who exactly the Knicks are looking for. If they didn't want Donovan Mitchell, who could be their target?

Some impressive names will be available at the deadline, but more importantly, free agency next season. The Knicks will have to be proactive to get something done.

The top free agents next summer are Khris Middleton, James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Kyrie Irving and Fred VanVleet. But none of those are necessarily who the Knicks should be trying to land.

Middleton, Harden and Irving would be the best players, but when factoring in their age, New York may look elsewhere.

Although the Knicks are saying they will be ready to make a deal, fans still have to worry about that not happening. When Kevin Durant was a free agent, the Knicks weren't willing to give him a max contract.

"While we understand that some Knicks fans could be disappointed with tonight's news, we continue to be upbeat and confident in our plans to rebuild the Knicks to compete for championships in the future, through both the draft and targeted free agents," Mills wrote.

The Knicks' front office doesn't have the best track record. They have to do everything in their power to get a guy who can score 25-30 points on any given night. The city wants and needs a star. This trade deadline and next offseason are going to be two of the biggest events for the brain trust.

Let's see what they have up their sleeves as many fans are starting to grow impatient.

