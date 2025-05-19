Knicks legend Patrick Ewing hits out at Paul Pierce over 'sour grapes' ahead of Eastern Conference Finals

New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing didn't hold back as he took aim at former Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce. Speaking on a Sunday episode of The Rematch Show, Ewing fired back at Pierce after his remarks following the Knicks' series win over the Celtics.

Ewing responded to Pierce's comments, acknowledging his talent as a player. He later threw in a clever jab by mentioning the Knicks were depleted last year when they played the Pacers.

"I'm glad I didn't see it. Paul was a great player ... I played against him towards the end of my career. I'm glad for him success, but the Knicks were also depleted last year when played Indiana. So, uh can't cry over Sour Grapes."

Paul Pierce wasn't too thrilled about the Celtics' elimination by the Knicks in the 2025 ECF semifinals. After the Knicks' dominant 119-81 Game 6 win, Pierce took to Instagram Live and expressed his disappointment.

"Pacers gonna pop y’all, though–Y’all know that, right? Y’all know that the Pacers are gonna get y’all. So, I don’t even wanna hear all that. Yeah, y’all feeling good. Y’all beat an injured Celtics team."

Pierce had previously made headlines for his bold prediction about the Celtics' chances against the Knicks. Before Game 2, he guaranteed the Celtics would win and promised to walk 15 miles barefoot in his robe to the Fox Sports 1 studio if they lost. True to his word, Pierce embarked on the trek after the Celtics lost.

Patrick Ewing's viral moment with Knicks star Jalen Brunson

Jalen Brunson and Knicks legend Patrick Ewing broke the internet recently. They were seen embracing before Game 2 of the series against the Celtics on May 7.

Ewing, widely regarded as the greatest player in Knicks history, spent the first 15 years of his career with the franchise. He earned 11 NBA All-Star selections and led the Knicks to two NBA Finals appearances.

Brunson has been influential for the Knicks on their road to the ECF. In the postseason, he is averaging 28.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game.

