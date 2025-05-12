Knicks make massive decision on Karl-Anthony Towns amid injury concerns ahead of Game 4 vs Celtics

The New York Knicks made a significant call regarding Karl-Anthony Towns ahead of Game 4 against the Boston Celtics on Monday. Despite Towns injuring his left ring finger during the Game 3 loss on Saturday, the Knicks opted not to list him on the injury report submitted Sunday.

The team released a clean injury report, confirming that all players, including Towns, are available for Game 4. The five-time All-Star fully participated in Sunday’s practice and has a history of playing through pain as he previously suited up during the regular season despite a thumb injury.

When asked postgame about the status of his hand, the former Kentucky standout declined to confirm whether he underwent an X-ray or additional imaging. Towns, however, made it clear that he remains determined to take the court, even while managing discomfort.

"I just want to do whatever I can to be out there," Towns said. "It is what it is. I’m gonna keep finding ways to play, so I ain’t tripping."

Karl-Anthony Towns logged 38 minutes in Game 3, finishing with 21 points and 15 rebounds. While his rebounding has been exceptional throughout the series against the Celtics, his scoring and shooting efficiency has fallen short of expectations.

In Game 3, Towns struggled from the field, shooting just 5 of 18, including 1 of 5 from 3-point range. Over the first three games of the series, he’s made only 1 of 7 attempts from beyond the arc. However, on the glass, Towns has been dominant, pulling down a total of 45 rebounds, averaging an impressive 15.0 boards per game.

Where to watch Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks?

Game 4 between the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks will take place on Monday, May 12, at the Madison Square Garden in New York. The game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST (4:30 p.m. PT).

The Celtics vs. Knicks game will be telecast live on ESPN while pregame coverage will begin one hour before tip off. Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

