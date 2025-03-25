Knicks owner James Dolan makes his feelings clear signalling intent to obstruct WNBA business deals

The New York Knicks have not won an NBA championship since 1973 and have not been to the NBA finals in 25 years. However, they're the second-most valuable franchise in the league at $8.3 billion. According to Sportico, they trail only the Golden State Warriors ($9.14 billion).

James Dolan, perhaps one of the most controversial owners in sports, doesn't want the NBA to spend his hard-earned money to give the WNBA a hand.

According to a report by The Athletic on Tuesday, Dolan voted against the WNBA's expansion to San Francisco last year, and he did the same as they voted for an expansion team in Toronto.

Dolan wants Adam Silver to share in thorough detail how the Knicks and the NBA would benefit from a WNBA expansion:

“Until such disclosure is provided,” Dolan wrote to the other governors. “We will continue to question any actions that do not directly and transparently benefit the NBA teams.”

James Dolan calls out NBA media

For years, New York Knicks fans have urged James Dolan to sell the team. They blame him for their never-ending string of shortcomings, but he doesn't seem to have any interest in giving up his empire.

In a recent appearance on Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart's "Roommates Show," Dolan blamed the media for the fans' perception of him. He said that having players start their shows was a good thing for business since they would share real, unfiltered stories.

“Your star players are thinking, sharing their take on the game — I think it’s a gift, honestly," Dolan said on March 14. "I mean, I ask you guys, and this is a good topic, right? Because I’ve been dealing with the media for 30 years. My experience with the media is that they write to get clicks, to get viewers, readers, whatever it is. That’s their agenda. And that also means, at the same time, that the real stories don’t come out.

"So, something like this — this podcast — is a way for real stories to come out. The fans get to hear directly from you, unfiltered. I don’t think a lot of people realize how much of what they read is shaped by what gets the most attention. This gives you control over your own narrative, which I think is valuable."

Dolan does not shy away from controversy or speaking his mind and could appear in more players' podcasts in the future.

